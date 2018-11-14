Kristian Fulton has already been ruled out for this weekend’s home finale against Rice, and his backup, Kelvin Joseph, is no lock to play either.





Joseph, the Tigers’ freshman cornerback who plays behind Greedy Williams and Fulton, has been tagged as questionable by coach Ed Orgeron. Joseph has missed the first two days of practice but there’s a glimmer of hope that he’ll be green-lighted to play on Saturday.





“He’s questionable,” the coach said. “Right now, we’ll see how he’s going to be. Hopefully, he can play on Saturday.”





If Joseph cannot go, three defensive backs are line to see added snaps outside at left cornerback in his stead. That group includes senior graduate transfer Terrence Alexander, nickel Kary Vincent Jr. and reserve cornerback Mannie Netherly.





Alexander shifted over to practice with the cornerbacks during Tuesday’s practice. Vincent, who had an interception against Arkansas, is also a candidate to see snaps outside.





“He’s become the player we’ve recruited,” Orgeron said of Vincent. “He was one of our favorite guys in recruiting. He was a young man in my first class, one of the leaders in the class. Always smiling with a great attitude. He’s done a tremendous job coming in and showing his skills. Obviously, he’s a track athlete and one of our fastest players. He’s playing excellent football right now. It’s like having three players on the team because he can play safety, corner and nickel. The biggest thing I’ve seen is maturity.”





On No. 18





LSU will honor 18 seniors before kickoff against Rice, including No. 18 Foster Moreau.





Orgeron mentioned that about five players were worthy of wearing the storied jersey number this season, but Moreau has thrived in that leadership role. In fact, Orgeron gave a glowing endorsement of all of his seniors stemming from the support they provided dating back to his time as the interim coach in 2016.





“They helped me as the interim coach and they have been with me every second, every day,” he said. “I’m close to a lot of those guys. It’s become our team now. Obviously, Coach (Les) Miles did a tremendous job here. These guys have come our football players. This is our team. They mean a lot to us. They play for the purple and gold. We want to send them out the best possible way we can. We’ve had a tremendous year. We want to finish strong for those guys.”





A commitment and look ahead to early signing period





LSU notched the 20th commitment of its 2019 recruiting class on Tuesday night in the form of Rivals100 running back John Emery Jr., the star of Destrehan (La.) High School. He became the second tailback in the group along with 4-star Tyrion Davis out of Southern Lab.





Emery is the ninth Louisiana native embedded in LSU’s current recruiting class, an area of emphasis under Orgeron since taking over as the head coach in 2016. The most recent commitment went a long way in furthering that trend.





“Well, our focus is on the state of Louisiana and keeping the top prospects in the state of Louisiana home,” Orgeron said. “It’s a battle, but we’re happy where we’re at. We have to finish strong. We haven’t signed anyone. We have a tremendous staff, a tremendous support system. One team, one heartbeat. I think there’s a lot of great things to sell at LSU. It’s a tremendous university with a great tradition. I’m fired up with where we’re at recruiting right now.”





Emery and the other members of the Tigers’ recruiting class are about two weeks away from welcoming Orgeron and his staff into their homes as the early signing period approaches.





LSU can begin sending out national letters of intent on Wednesday, Dec. 19. This is the second year in which the early signing period has become a fixture in the recruiting calendar, but it has garnered Orgeron’s endorsement.





“It speeds things up,” he said. “We have 19 or 20 commitments right now. We’re going to sign as many guys we can. We’ll have a couple of openings for guys that want to wait until February. What happens is a crutch coming up. We’re going to go in everyone’s home and see 19 or 20 young men in two or three weeks. That’s a hustle. We’re going to start two weeks from now on Sunday night after the Texas A&M game. In-home visits are very important. It speeds things up in a smaller window to get all the in-home visits in. I like the early signing period. I think it’s great.”