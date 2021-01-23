TigerDetails - Kentucky downs LSU 82-69

The Kentucky Wildcats used a strong start to put LSU behind early and then dominated on the boards to stop a second half comeback as Kentucky downed LSU, 82-69, Saturday evening at Rupp Arena.

LSU falls to 10-4 and 5-3 after its second consecutive loss. Kentucky is now 5-9 and 4-3 in the SEC. LSU closes out the first half of conference play on the road Tuesday night at 8 p.m. against Texas A&M.

Sophomore Trendon Watford had a 26-10 double double with 26 points and 10 rebounds, his second double of the season. Watford hit 10-of-20 shots with two treys and had four free throws. Cameron Thomas had 18 points as the only other Tiger in double figures.

Four Wildcats were in double figures with Brandon Boston Jr., leading the Wildcats for the second straight game, this time with 18 points. Keion Brooks Jr., had 15, Olivier Sarr 13 and Davion Mintz 11.

After LSU took a 4-2 lead in the first 90 seconds, the game completely switched to the Wildcats as they went on a 15-3 run that include three three-pointers that pushed Kentucky to a 17-7 advantage with 14:52 to play in the first half. Some three minutes later two more Kentucky threes made the advantage 26-11 in favor of the Wildcats with 11:14 to go in the opening 20 minutes.

It would be an advantage LSU could never overcome. Kentucky led at the break, 49-36.

The Wildcats shot 53 percent in the first half (17-of-32) with six made threes while LSU was at 38.2 percent (13-of-34) with three treys.

The Tigers made a run at the beginning of the second half, eventually cutting the game to five points at 54-49 with 15:52 to play on a Thomas bucket and 56-51 on a Watford layup with 15:28 to play. But Kentucky hit a three at the 15:02 mark by Boston to make it a 59-51 Wildcat lead.

Neither team would score again until Kentucky started a 5-0 run with 11:22 to go that pushed the lead back out to double digits and LSU would never get closer than seven the rest of the way.

Both teams shot under 40 percent from the field in the second half but in the final 20 minutes, Kentucky had a 27-15 advantage on the boards and 10-4 lead in offensive rebounds.

Kentucky finished with a 46-31 advantage for the game and 19-14 in second chance points. LSU finished the game shooting 38.5 percent (25-of-65) with four treys and 15-of-22 at the line. Kentucky was 42.2 percent with seven treys and 21-of-26 at the line.