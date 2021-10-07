Wildly different trajectories and storylines meet Saturday in Lexington, Ky.

Unranked LSU (3-2, 1-1) visits No. 16 Kentucky (5-0, 3-0) for a 6:30 p.m. kickoff to the cross-divisional SEC foes' first date since 2014.

The Tigers, less than two year removed from a national championship, are trying to rebound from a disappointing 24-19 loss to No. 18 Auburn (4-1, 1-0) that spiked already-rising tensions and pressure high in Baton Rouge to another level.

Meanwhile, the Wildcats are riding high off a 20-13 defeat of No. 20 Florida (3-2, 1-2) in front of a rowdy Kroger Field crowd they expect to be lively once again Saturday.

Justin Rowland of Cats Illustrated chatted with the Tiger Details staff some this week about the matchup from the Kentucky perspective and the opportunity the Wildcats see awaiting.

Check out some of the conversation below and check the site for more information.