Breaking: Kevin Faulk is out as LSU running backs coach

It appears that Kevin Faulk's time as the running backs coach at LSU is coming to an end with multiple sources indicating that he is not being retained as the Tigers running backs coach.

Faulk, who is the all-time leading rusher in LSU history, was hired on as LSU's director of player development in 2019 before being promoted to running backs coach in 2020 by former head coach Ed Orgeron. The former LSU star running back turned coach dealt with the sudden, tragic death of his 19-year old daughter following the Week 2 victory over McNeese State.

Faulk's departure comes on the heels of LSU's decision to allow Corey Raymond to leave for Florida without much a fight, clearing the way for new head coach Brian Kelly to clean the slate and bring in his guys to run the LSU football program.

It is unclear what role newly hired assistant head coach Frank Wilson will fill, but the former LSU running backs coach could fill the need, and he also has experience as a wide receivers coach. Brian Kelly is reshaping this program, with Faulk being the latest example of his efforts.

Faulk had a legendary career in Baton Rouge which saw he become an All-American and a three-time All-SEC selection. He held 17 LSU and SEC records while rushing for 4,557 yards and 46 touchdowns in his career. He finished fourth in NCAA history and first in SEC history with 6,833 all-purpose yards, which the SEC record was previously held by Georgia legend Hershel Walker.

Faulk was selected by the New England Patriots as the 46th overall pick in the second round of the 1999 NFL Draft. He was one of three LSU players taken in the 1999 draft, along with Anthony McFarland (NG, 1st rd, 15th pick, Tampa Bay) and Todd McClure (C, 7th rd., 236th pick, Atlanta).

He has three Super Bowl rings with the Patriots.