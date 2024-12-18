Kevin Peoples wasted no time getting his guys in the portal

(Photo by Bailey Kapels/Bailey Kapels Photography)

The LSU Tigers came into the transfer portal with a massive need at defensive end. Bradyn Swinson, Sai'vion Jones and Da'Shawn Womack all left this offseason, leaving the Tigers without a single defensive end who recorded 1+ sack this past season. With a bunch of young, but unproven talent on the roster, Kevin Peoples knew he needed to hit the transfer portal hard for some new defensive ends. It didn't take him long to get his guys either. Within a week of the portal officially opening, Peoples got his two top targets: Jimari Butler and Jack Pyburn.

The first defensive end LSU brought in via the portal was Jimari Butler. The former Nebraska Cornhusker has totaled 48 pressures and 7.5 sacks in his career. It took him a couple years to get on the field, but over the past two seasons, Butler has played 730 snaps and recorded all 48 of his pressures and 7.5 of his sacks over that span. For reference, Bradyn Swinson played 591 snaps and totaled 57 pressures and 8.5 sacks in 2024, and he was a Second-Team All-SEC selection. Butler is the most experienced player the Tigers will have at edge rusher next season and should work his way into the starting lineup fairly easily. He only has one season of eligibility remaining, so it allows the young guys such as Kolaj Cobbins, Gabe Reliford, Damien Shanklin, etc. to develop for another year before taking over as a starter.