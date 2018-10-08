LSU will break its string of afternoon kickoffs when Mississippi State rolls into town later this month.

The Tigers’ will host the Bulldogs for a 6 p.m. start on Saturday, Oct. 20.

LSU kicked off at 2:30 against Florida last weekend and will host Georgia for a 2:30 start time this coming Saturday in Tiger Stadium.

The 5-1 Tigers enter this week’s game against No. 2 Georgia ranked No. 13 in the country. Mississippi State (4-2) debuted in the AP Top 25 at No. 24. LSU’s next three opponents are all ranked, with the top-ranked Crimson Tide at No. 1 in the country in what will likely be a night game on Nov. 3 in Baton Rouge.