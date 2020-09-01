TigerDetails - Kickoff times for 5 LSU games announced

Kickoff times for 5 LSU games announced
CBS on Tuesday announced it will televise three of LSU's games for the 2020 season and the network released kickoff times for those games.
CBS will air the Tigers' season-opener on Sept. 26 against Mississippi State in Tiger Stadium at 2:30 p.m. CT.
It will also broadcast LSU's road Halloween game at Auburn at 2:30 p.m. CT along with the big Nov. 14 matchup against Alabama at 5 p.m. CT.
ESPN on Tuesday also announced it will broadcast two of LSU's games, Oct. 3 at Vanderbilt at 6:30 p.m. CT and Oct. 17 at Florida at 2:30 p.m. CT.
Five of LSU's 10 games in its SEC-only schedule remain without announced kickoff times, including Oct. 10 vs. Missouri, Oct. 24 vs. South Carolina, Nov. 21 at Arkansas, Nov. 28 at Texas A&M and Dec. 5 vs. Ole Miss.
Those kickoff times will come a few weeks before each contest.
Here is LSU's full 10-game schedule:
Sept. 26 -- vs. Mississippi State, 2:30 p.m. CT, CBS
Oct. 3 -- at Vanderbilt, 6:30 p.m. CT, SEC Network
Oct. 10 -- vs. Missouri, network and time TBA
Oct. 17 -- at Florida, 2:30 p.m. CT, ESPN/ESPN2
Oct. 24 -- vs. South Carolina, network and time TBA
Oct. 31 -- at Auburn, 2:30 p.m. CT, CBS
Nov. 7 -- BYE
Nov. 14 -- vs. Alabama, 5 p.m. CT, CBS
Nov. 21 -- at Arkansas, network and time TBA
Nov. 28 -- at Texas A&M, network and time TBA
Dec. 5 -- vs. Ole Miss, network and time TBA
Dec. 12 -- open date
Dec. 19 -- SEC championship, game time TBA, CBS
