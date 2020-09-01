TigerDetails - Kickoff times for 5 LSU games announced

CBS on Tuesday announced it will televise three of LSU's games for the 2020 season and the network released kickoff times for those games.

CBS will air the Tigers' season-opener on Sept. 26 against Mississippi State in Tiger Stadium at 2:30 p.m. CT.

It will also broadcast LSU's road Halloween game at Auburn at 2:30 p.m. CT along with the big Nov. 14 matchup against Alabama at 5 p.m. CT.