Kim Mulkey, Angel Reese and Flau'jae Johnson made the trip to Birmingham, Alabama for their SEC media day. Media days are always fun because it gives us one of our first chances to get to talk to the coaches and get some insight on the new season that is just a couple weeks away. The first question Mulkey received at her media day press conference was about the state of women's basketball. She was asked if she felt that we're in the "golden age" of women's basketball and how she feels about where the game is at today compared to just a few years ago.

"You're talking to someone who's 61 years old and only one game was televised when I played. In my world, it's pretty salty right now, it's pretty darn good right now. I can't give you all the reasons, but it's pretty good. I don't know if I'd use the word golden because I tend to think if you use that then what do we aspire to keep doing? We're not content. I think we got to keep growing and we have to keep doing this on a continual basis, don't just let it be a fly-by-night thing and then you do it and it dies off." — Kim Mulkey

With the growth of women's basketball as a whole, we've seen Mulkey and LSU at the forefront of that growth. Mulkey was asked about what it meant to her to see her and her girls be a sort of poster child for the unprecedented growth of WBB over the past year. Mulkey reflected on all the years she spent as a player and coach and talked about how the sport got to be where it's at today.

"You're flattered. I tend to think of those who came before now who didn't have all these things, those who didn't have NIL, those who only played one game a year on television. You can't have the future without having the history of it, so I kind of mix both and think 'wow.' To think this last third of my coaching career I get to be apart of what is really special right now in women's basketball. It's special with the attendance that we had at the championship, it's special with the NIL deals I get to watch these young people have, it's special in just so many ways. It really, really is something I knew would get better and I hoped this day would come, but I don't know if I ever thought it would be this big this fast." — Kim Mulkey

When you win a national championship and become the biggest brand in all of women's basketball, you're bound to have some players that want to play for you. This year, LSU fielded the No. 1 recruiting and transfer portal class, and they have more players than they know what to do with. Mulkey was asked about what her rotation might look like this season, and she said she has no idea what the rotation will be and it might change every night. They have so many weapons, and she expects to have a pretty deep rotation this season.

"I haven't determined that, we have a lot of depth and that could change every night. I tell them it doesn't matter who starts, you want to be in the rotation of 8-9 players. Because we have a lot of depth, it's gonna be my job to make sure the right people are in the game at the right time. Our practices are extremely, extremely tense and competitive. In fact, we don't scrimmage against each other much because it can really get intense, which is good, but you don't need to do that every day. We go against our dream team more than each other to make sure I get a look from a coaching perspective of who I want on the floor." — Kim Mulkey

Like I said earlier, LSU fielded the top recruiting and transfer portal class this offseason. Mulkey was asked about what makes her such a dynamic recruiter, and instead of talking herself up, she gave all the credit to the amazing recruiting staff that LSU has and their ability to market her and LSU at such a high level.

"Well the portal's changed everybody. It's just something you have to embrace, just like the NIL changed everybody. I don't go get those players. I have a staff that's unbelievable, I could name everyone of them, but my staff works extremely hard in selling me, selling LSU, selling what I've done in women's basketball. It's not me. I'm maybe a deal closer and go in and do things, but at the end of the day, if you don't have a good staff that just really understands and works at recruiting, they're not going to come knock your door down to come play for you. They got too many good coaches out there that they can go play for, so we work extremely hard. If we can get them on campus and they can see what LSU is about, we feel we have as good a chance as anybody to compete and get recruits." — Kim Mulkey

The top player that Mulkey and the rest of her staff brought in was Haley Van Lith. When Mulkey was at Baylor, she tried to recruit Van Lith hard, but in the end, she chose Louisville over Baylor. When Van Lith hit the portal, she had a no call tag on her, which led Mulkey to believe she already knew where she wanted to go. Little did she know that LSU was the place Van Lith wanted to end up.

"I recruited Haley [Van Lith] when I was at Baylor, and it got down to us and Louisville. I always tell my coaches when we lose a recruit, don't be ugly. Show your disappointment, but you never know if you're gonna see that player again. I wished her well and ended it the right way. When my coaches told me she was getting into the transfer portal and she had a 'do not call' or whatever, I just laughed and said that tells you she probably knows where she wants to go. Little did I know that she pretty much contacted us and we brought her in on a visit. She, I think, talked to two other programs. I'm not sure she even visited those other programs. She came by herself on her visit, and I think our connection through us recruiting her and her knowing me at Baylor was an advantage." — Kim Mulkey

As basketball in general has evolved, we've seen offenses go away from post play and focus more on spreading the ball out and shooting. The game has become a shoot-first game, but Mulkey still likes her players to get dirty and go to work in the paint. When she talked about this trend of spreading out the offense in basketball, she compared it to football. She said if you don't have big offensive lineman who can bully the opposing team, you're best bet is to spread the offense out and throw the ball. I had never really thought about it that way, but the comparison makes a lot of sense. While other teams are focused on using smaller players and spreading the ball out, Mulkey still wants to have that post player who can completely own a game and work against the smaller players most teams have, and she has at least three of them who can go to work in the paint.

"My answers probably going to be different than most people. I'm still in the belief of, give me a post, give me a shooter and give me a point guard and I'll fill in the other pieces. I don't think that's changed. The problem is, we don't all get a post, a shooter and a point guard, so we have to take whatever we have and be very creative. I think not just in basketball, look at college football, the spread became very popular when people didn't have big offensive lineman that could knock you on your rear end and running backs that could run over you, so they had to be creative. I think in basketball it came creative to where I have to play these five guards because I don't have a big. You have to be creative and great coaches find ways to compete." — Kim Mulkey

One of those players that Mulkey is going to use to "fill in the other pieces," is Sa'Myah Smith. She came in as a true freshman last season and provided a spark whenever LaDazhia Williams was on the bench. Mulkey talked about Smith and what her role on this team will be in her sophomore season.

"Sa'Myah Smith stayed in Baton Rouge on campus, and basically she had an invitation to tryout for USA Basketball and decided not to do that. She wanted to get stronger, she wanted to be in the weight room. She played such valuable minute for us last year and she realized LaDazhia Williams is gone now and I want to step into that spot, and if anybody is going to beat me out, they're going to have to work as hard as I am. She stayed on campus and she's just a quiet person, but little by little we see her growing in that area. She'll block a shot and she might say something and we'll go 'Did she just say something?' We're kind of proud of her for speaking up, but Sa'Myah is a coaches dream. She is so talented and played her role last year, and now she realizes her role needs to change and she needs to be prepared for it." — Kim Mulkey