Kim Mulkey era begins with a dominant 82-40 win over Nicholls State

With thousands of school children from the Greater Baton Rouge Area in attendance for the annual Field Trip Game, the Kim Mulkey era began with a dominant 82-40 win over Nicholls State.

A rare triple-double from senior/Pre-season First-Team All-SEC guard Khalya Pointer and outstanding defensive play propelled the Tigers to victory as they secured their first win of the season.

Pointer is the first Tiger since 2010 and only the third player in program history to record a triple-double. She was excellent acting as both a facilitator and a scorer for the Tiger offense, using her ability to make plays both inside the paint and out. Her final stat line consisted of 16 points, 11 rebounds and 13 assists, and three steals with a plus-minus of 35.

The Tigers were flying around the court making plays while holding Nicholls to only 40 total points on 26-percent shooting. The Tigers used a combination full-court press and 2-3 zone to force the Colonels to take difficult shots. In the process, the Tigers recorded nine steals and two blocks while forcing 15 turnovers.

Faustine Aifuwa surpassed 1,000 career points with eight points in the win.

In LSU’s past six matchups against Nicholls, the Tigers have held the Colonels to 50 points or less.

LSU will be back in action on Sunday, November 14th at 11:30 a.m. in the PMAC as they take on the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles.

(Editor's note: This is a release from LSU.)