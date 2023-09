Two years ago, legendary women's basketball coach Kim Mulkey came back to her home state of Louisiana to revive the LSU women's basketball program that had been struggling for the better part of a decade. In just two years as the head coach of LSU, she punched a ticket to the programs first Final Four since 2008 and lead LSU to their first ever national championship.

Just a few months removed from cutting down the nets, Mulkey got a huge payday, inking a 10-year, 32 million dollar extension with LSU to keep her in Baton Rouge for the foreseeable future.