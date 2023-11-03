Kim Mulkey previews the Tigers season opener against Colorado
Kim Mulkey and the LSU Tigers are just days away from tipping off their 2024 regular season. They're coming off the programs first national championship, and after losing a few key pieces, Mulkey and the Tigers have reloaded. They're poised for another national championship run, but there are going to be some road blocks along the way.
The first of those road blocks comes in their very first game against No. 20 Colorado. This is a team that made the Sweet 16 before losing to the eventual runner ups in Iowa. They have a ton of experience on their roster which is centered around seven players who have 3+ years of college basketball experience.
Mulkey talked about Colorado and the challenge they present for this Tigers team that's looking to begin their journey back to the promise land.
It's no secret that Mulkey and LSU have a ton of super stars on this team. From Angel Reese to Haley Van Lith to Annesah Morrow, this squad is loaded with talent from the beginning to the end of the bench.
During the Tigers second exhibition on Wednesday night, Mulkey put out a starting five of Angel Reese, Annesah Morrow, Haley Van Lith, Flau'jae Johnson and Mikaylah Williams. She liked the energy and selflessness she saw from this starting five on Wednesday, and they'll likely get the green light to open the season on Monday night.
While Mulkey seems to have her starting five for the season opener narrowed down, she has no idea who her starting five will be for each game. She says she'll change her lineup based on defensive matchups, and she feels she has the talent to move pieces around and still be successful.
Last year, a lot of people in the national media gave Mulkey and LSU a hard time about their non-conference schedule. She told us last year that she plans to make the non-conference harder and harder as she builds a foundation for this program. This year, the Tigers will face two top-25 teams in Colorado and Virginia Tech during the non-conference portion of the schedule, but they still have a relatively weak non-conference schedule overall.
Mulkey talked about her teams non-conference schedule and what goes through a coaches mind when deciding which non-conference teams to schedule.
One thing nobody can say about this team is that they're starting the season off with a soft opponent. Many top teams will be playing smaller non-conference schools to start the season, but not LSU. They're traveling to take on a very good Colorado team in their season opener.
Mulkey says it's going to be a challenge and it's going to humble this team. She even said they may lose this game, but if they do, she won't be worried about this team. She knows win or lose, this game will only make this team hungrier than before.
With football kicking off against Alabama this weekend and both basketball's starting on Monday, this is an exciting week for LSU athletics. Make sure you grab your popcorn, find a comfy seat and enjoy the show, because this week should be a fun one for LSU fans.