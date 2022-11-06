LSU (7-2 overall, 5-1 in SEC West) at Arkansas (5-4, 2-3 SEC West), Reynolds Razorback Stadium, Saturday, 11 a.m. (ESPN)

Last game for Arkansas: Lost Saturday at home to Liberty, 21-19. Arkansas scored twice during the fourth quarter and nearly completed a second two-point conversion, but No. 23 Liberty came up with one last defensive stop. The Razorbacks, who led 21-5 heading into the fourth quarter, outgained Liberty 428 yards to 315. The Flames' defense held Arkansas' sixth-ranked rushing attack to 144 yards, 100 short of its season average. They also racked up 14 tackles for-loss, leading to negative-57 yards for the Razorbacks. Arkansas scored 16 of its 19 points in the second half after Cam Little's 50-yard field goal with time expiring in the first half kept the Razorbacks from a first-half shutout. Quincy McAdoo blocked a punt out of the back of the end zone for safety in the third quarter. QB K.J. Jefferson led Arkansas on two fourth-quarter touchdown drives. Jefferson finished 23 of 37 passing for 284 yards and two TDs but also threw two interceptions.

Series record and last meeting: LSU leads the series 42-23-2. Last season in Baton Rouge, Arkansas won 16-13 in overtime thanks to the Tigers’ disorganized quarterback rotation. Max Johnson started his 12th straight game as LSU’s QB but was pulled after first two offensive series in favor of true freshman Garrett Nussmeier and never returned from the game. Nussmeier was erratic, throwing for 131 yards, one TD and two interceptions. LSU had the ball first in overtime but Nussmeier’s corner route throw was too flat and was intercepted setting up Cam Little’s game-winning 37-yard field goal.

Arkansas head coach: Sam Pittman (17-15 in three seasons overall and at Arkansas).

THIS AND THAT

Early betting line: LSU favored by 3½ points

Number of Louisiana natives on Arkansas roster: 1

Number of Arkansas natives on LSU roster: 0

Number of transfers on Arkansas roster from 4-year schools: 15 players from 14 schools including 9 players from 9 Power 5 Conference schools and Notre Dame

ARKANSAS PLAYERS TO WATCH

OFFENSE

QB K.J. Jefferson (148 of 222 for 1,981 passing yards, 17 touchdowns, 3 interceptions, 425 rushing yards and 6 TDs on 117 carries), RB Raheim Sanders (1,101 rushing yards and 7 TDs on 173 carries,) WR Jaden Hazelwood (44 catches for 553 yards, 3 TDs), WR Matt Landers (35 catches for 594 yards, 3 TDs).

DEFENSE

LB Bumper Pool (80 tackles, 4½ TFL, 3 PBU, 5 QB hurries), LB Drew Sanders (74 tackles, 11 TFL, 7 ½ sacks, 3 PBU, 6 QB hurries, 3 FF), CB Dwight McGlothern (30 tackles, 3 interceptions, 6 PBU), DE Jordan Domineck (24 tackles, 6½ TFL, 6½ sacks).

SPECIAL TEAMS

PK Cam Little (9 for 11 FG, 34 of 34 extra points), P Max Fletcher (38.3 ypk, 7 inside the 20, 9 fair catches), KO Jake Bates (52 KO, 44 touchbacks, 64.8 ypk), KR AJ Green (6 returns for 89 yards), PR Bryce Stephens (11 for 124 yards, 1 TD).

HIS-TO-RY QUIZ

1. What is the significance of LSU’s 0-0 tie vs. Arkansas in the 1947 Cotton Bowl?

A. It was LSU’s first appearance in the Cotton Bowl

B. It was the first of two straight bowl appearances in which LSU didn’t score

C. It is the only scoreless tie in college football bowl history

D. All of the above

2. Who did LSU sign as a quarterback in 1969 after QB Joe Ferguson of Shreveport’s Woodlawn High decided to sign with Arkansas?

A. Mike Miley

B. Paul Lyons

C. Bert Jones

D. Carl Otis Trimble

3. What was Arkansas’ last-second 21-20 win in 2002 over LSU in Little Rock nicknamed?

A. Rooked in the Rock

B. Miracle on Markham

C. Houston Nutt’s Four-Leaf Clover

D. Matt Jones Magic

4. What city has hosted the LSU-Arkansas game the most times?

A. Baton Rouge

B. Shreveport

C. Little Rock

D. Fayetteville

ANSWERS: 1. D 2. C 3. B. 4. B











