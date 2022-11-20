LSU (9-2 overall, 6-1 SEC West) at Texas A&M (4-7, 1-6 SEC West), Kyle Field, College Station, Texas, Saturday, 6 p.m. ESPN

Last game for Texas A&M: Won at home Saturday 20-3 over UMass. The Aggies' defense held UMass to 168 total offense yards. A&M gained 404 yards but lost four fumbles. The Aggies rushed for 213 yards, led by running back Le’Veon Moss' career-high 78 yards and one touchdown on 12 carries. Amari Daniels added 67 yards on 17 rushes. Quarterback Conner Weigman ran for a career-best 66 yards on eight carries.

Series record and last meeting: LSU leads 35-22-3. Last Nov. 27 in Tiger Stadium, LSU quarterback Max Johnson threw a game-winning 28-yard TD pass to Jaray Jenkins with 20 seconds left for a 27-24 win over the 14th ranked Aggies. A&M has previously taken its first lead of the game at 24-20 with 7:33 left. Johnson completed 22 of 38 passes for 306 yards with three touchdowns, while Jenkins caught eight passes for 169 yards with touchdowns of 45 and 28 yards. Wide receiver Trey Palmer had 61-yard TD catch and finished with five receptions for 64 yards. Freshman receiver Malik Nabers added six catches for 51 yards. Running back Ty Davis-Price ran for 84 yards on 19 carries, becoming the 15th LSU player to gain to 1,000 rushing yards in a single season. LSU’s defense held A&M to 6 yards rushing in the first half. The Tigers recorded nine tackles for loss including four sacks of quarterback Zach Calzada. Twenty days after Johnson’s late-game heroics, he transferred to Texas A&M.

Texas A&M head coach: Jimbo Fisher (121-44 in 13 seasons, 38-21 in five seasons at Texas A&M).

THIS AND THAT

Early betting line: LSU favored by 8½ points.

Number of Louisiana natives on Texas A&M roster: 4

Number of Texas natives on LSU roster: 7

Number of transfers on Texas A&M roster from 4-year schools: 1 player from 1 school in a Power 5 Conference

TEXAS A&M PLAYERS TO WATCH

OFFENSE

QB Connor Weigman (61 of 114 for 741 passing yards, 6 TDs, 0 interceptions), RB Devon Achane (887 rushing yards and 6 TDs on 158 carries and 36 catches for 196 receiving yards and 3 TDs), WR Evan Stewart (49 catches for 607 receiving yards, 2 TDs), Moose Muhammed III (33 catches for 516 yards, 3 TDs).

DEFENSE

LB Edgerrin Cooper (54 tackles, 7 TFL, 5 PBU, 1 interception, 5 QBH), LB Chris Russell Jr. (64 tackles, 7 TFL, 2½ sacks, 2 QBH), DB Demani Richardson (63 tackles, 2½ TFL, 2 FF, 5 PBU, 1 interception), DB Antonio Johnson (61 tackles, 5 TFL, 1 sack, 1 FF, 2 QBH).

SPECIAL TEAMS

PK Randy Bond (12 for 16 FG, 20 of 20 extra points), P Nik Constantinou (41.8 ypg, 25 fair catches, 23 inside the 20), KO Caden Davis (49 KO, 40 touchbacks, 64.0 ypk), KR Devon Achane (11 for 312 yards, 1 TD), PR Moose Muhammed III (13 for 91 yards).

HIS-TO-RY QUIZ

1. Former Texas A&M head coaches Emory Bellard and Jackie Sherrill also were head coaches at what SEC school?

A. Ole Miss

B. Mississippi State

C. Arkansas

D. Missouri

2. When A&M wasn’t yet in the SEC, how many consecutive seasons did Aggies once play LSU in Tiger Stadium?

A. 6

B. 10

C. 13

D. 16

3. What is the name of A&M’s dog mascot who’s a collie?

A. Lassie

B. Sassy

C. Reveille

D. Jubilee

4. What LSU running back previously held the school-single game rushing yardage record after gaining 285 yards vs. Texas A&M?

A. Kevin Faulk

B. Charles Alexander

C. Leonard Fournette

D. Derrius Guice





ANSWERS: 1. B 2. D 3. C 4. D



