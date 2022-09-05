LSU (0-1) vs. Southern (1-0), Tiger Stadium, Saturday, 6:30 p.m. (SEC Network)

Last game for the Jaguars: Won at home 86-0 vs. Florida Memorial University in Saturday's season opener. In their first game under new head coach Eric Dooley, the Jags gained 611 yards total offense. Southern led 42-0 at the end of the first quarter, 56-0 at halftime and 72-0 at the end of the third quarter. The Jags ran for 396 yards. Seven different players scored touchdowns.

Series record and last meeting: This is the first football game ever between the Tigers and the Jags.

Southern head coach: Eric Dooley (21-17 overall in 5 seasons, 1-0 in first year coaching Southern).

THIS AND THAT:

Appearance fee paid by LSU to Southern per game contract: $700,000, plus $60,000 to Southern Athletic Foundation and 600 complimentary tickets

Early betting line: LSU by 24

Number of Baton Rouge-area natives on Southern roster: 8

Number of Baton Rouge-area natives on LSU roster: 8

Number of transfers on FSU roster from 4-year schools: 22 players from 16 schools including 1 player from a Power 5 Conference school.

SOUTHERN PLAYERS TO WATCH

OFFENSE

QB Besean McCoy (7 of 12 for 79 passing yards, 2 TDs), RB Jerodd Sims (10 carries for 84 yards, 2 TDs and 3 catches for 49 yards and 1 TD, RB Brandon Morgan 9 carries for 85 yards, 1 TD), RB Kendric Rhymes (10 carries, 84 yards and 2 TDs), WR Chandler Whitfield (3 catches for 40 yards and 1 TD).

DEFENSE

DT Willie Miles (4 tackles, 1½ TFL), DT Tahj Brown (3 tackles, 2 sacks 1 PBU), LB Jordan Lewis (2 tackles, 1 sack, 1 PBU, 1 forced fumble and recovery), DE Jordan Monroe (4 tackles)

SPECIAL TEAMS

PK Luke Jackson (8 for 8 extra points), P Robens Beauplan (51.5 ypg, 2 inside the 20, 1 plus 50-yard punt), KO Joshua Griffin (13 KO, 5 touchbacks, 62.2 ypk), KR Braelen Morgan (1 for 30 yards), PR Reginald King (1 for 4 yards)

HIS-TO-RY QUIZ

1. Before Southern offensive guard Ja’Tyre Carter was chosen in the 7th round of the 2022 NFL draft by the Chicago Bears, who was the U.S. president the previous time the Jaguars had player drafted by the NFL?

A. Bill Clinton (1994)

B. Jimmy Carter (1977)

C. George W. Bush (2004)

D. Ronald Reagan (1982)

2. Southern has had three former players elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Who was the first?

A. Mel Tillis

B. Mel Blount

C. Mel Brooks

D. Mel Gibson

3. While Saturday’s LSU-Southern game is the first time the schools have played each other in football, it will be Southern’s second game-ever in Tiger Stadium. When was the first and who did the Jags play?

A. Grambling in 1942

B. Mississippi Valley State in 2002

C. Florida A&M in 1978

D. Jackson State in 1986

4. How did the Southern band get the nickname “The Human Jukebox?”

A. Because each band member charges $1.00 for per song (quarters only please)

B. Because of its talent for juking in very small, boxed area of a field

C. Because it can play current top 40 hits

D. Because it’s a cooler nickname that “The Human I-Pod”

ANSWERS: 1. C 2. B 3. C 4. C



