LSU (1-1) vs. Mississippi State (2-0), Tiger Stadium, Saturday, 5 p.m. (ESPN)

Last game for the Bulldogs: Won at Arizona 39-17 late Saturday night. MSU quarterback Will Rogers threw for 313 yards and four TDs, two each to receivers Austin Williams and Caleb Ducking. Rogers was 39 of 49, completing passes to 10 different receivers with six players catching five or more passes. State forced three Arizona turnovers with three different Bulldogs recording interceptions. Arizona led 7-0 before MSU scored 15 unanswered points in the first quarter.

Series record and last meeting: LSU leads 76-36-3. Last year in Starkville, LSU won 28-25 by holding off a late MSU flurry after the Tigers led 28-10 with 11:32 left in the game. MSU outgained LSU 486 to 343, ran 34 more plays than the Tigers (88 to 54) and dominated possession 35:08 to 24:52. More than half of LSU’s total offense yardage came from the Tigers’ four touchdowns. State quarterback Will Rogers completed 47 of 62 passes for 371 yards, three TDs and an interception against a 3-2-6 Tigers’ defensive alignment designed to give up short passes. LSU QB Max Johnson threw for 280 yards and four TDs, two to Kayshon Boutte.

Mississippi State head coach: Mike Leach (151-103 overall in 21 seasons, 12-13 in two seasons at Mississippi State)

THIS AND THAT:

Early betting line: Not yet available

Number of Louisiana natives on MSU roster: 8

Number of Mississippi natives on LSU roster: 3

Number of transfers on MSU roster from 4-year schools: 13 players from 13 schools including 8 players from 8 Power 5 Conference schools

MISSISSIPPI STATE PLAYERS TO WATCH

OFFENSE

QB Will Rogers (77 of 98, 78.6 percent, for 763 passing yards, 9 TDs, 2 interceptions), RB Dillon Johnson (127 rushing yards on 25 carries and 12 catches for 127 yards), RB Jo’Quavious Marks (89 rushing yards and 3 TDs on 20 carries), WR Caleb Ducking (10 catches for 129 yards, 3 TDs), WR Rufus Harvey (11 catches for 15 yards, 1 TD), WR Rara Thomas (10 catches for 144 yards, 1 TD).

DEFENSE

CB Emmanuel Forbes (4 tackles, 2 PBU, 1 interception), S Colin Duncan (2 tackles, 1 sack, 2 PBU), LB Tyrus Wheat (7 tackles, 2 PBU), DT Randy Charlton (6 tackles, 1½ TFL including 1 sack), CB Decamerion Robinson (6 tackles, 3 PBU).

SPECIAL TEAMS

PK Massimo Biscardi (7 for 9 extra points), PK Ben Raybon (2 of 2 FG, 3 of 3 extra points), P George Georgopoulos (3 for 39.3 ypk, 1 inside the 20,), P Archer Trafford (2 for 56.3 ypk, 1 inside the 20, 2 50 yards or longer), KO Ben Raybon (16 kickoffs for 62.7 ypk, 9 touchbacks), 20 touchbacks, 56.3 ypk), KR Lideatrick Griffin (2 for 67), PR Zavon Thomas (2 for 29 yards).

HIS-TO-RY QUIZ

1. What former Mississippi State head football coach beat LSU five straight times after he had previously won two consecutive games over the Tigers as Texas A&M’s head coach?

A. Jackie Sherrill

B. Emory Bellard

C. Rockey Felker

D. Dudy Noble

2. What LSU player holds the school record for the longest punt return for his 100-yard TD vs. Mississippi State?

A. Craig Burns

B. Chad Jones

C. Eddie Kennison

D. Odell Beckham

3. What former Baton-Rouge area high school placekicker booted field goals of 37 and 22 yards in a 6-3 Mississippi State upset of No. 1 Alabama in 1980 to snap the Crimson Tide’s 28-game win streak?

A. Dana Moore

B. Dinty Moore

C. Roger Moore

D. Demi Moore

4. What is the purpose of the cowbells that Mississippi State fans are allowed to ring at home games by the SEC despite the league having a rule against artificial noisemakers?

A. League officials felt sorry for Mississippi State and wanted to give the school some sort of homefield advantage

B. It tells MSU fans that “Dinner’s ready!”

C. To drive earplug and Tylenol sales

D. All of the above

ANSWERS: 1. B 2. C A. B 4. D



