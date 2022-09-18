LSU (2-1) vs. New Mexico (2-1), Tiger Stadium, Saturday, 6:30 p.m. (SEC Network)

Last game for the Lobos: Won Saturday night at home over Texas-El Paso 27-10. New Mexico intercepted four UTEP passes and caused three more turnovers with fumbles. The Lobos ran for 188 rushing yards, 123 in the first half. They were led by They used Nate Jones (83 yards, 1 TD on eight carries), Sherod White (21 yards and 1 TD on eight carries), Christian Washington (6 carries for 57 yards) and Miles Kendrick (8 carries for 26 yards). Kendrick also completed 13 of 19 passes for 111 yards and interception. Sophomore linebacker Cody Moon, making his first stat, led the Lobos with a career-high 11 tackles. He also had two sacks and two tackles for loss.

Series record and last meeting: This is the first football game ever between the Tigers and the Lobos.

New Mexico head coach: Danny Gonzales (7-15 overall and in three seasons at New Mexico)

THIS AND THAT

Appearance fee paid by LSU to New Mexico per game contract: $1.6 million (first installment of $250,000 already paid in 2018) and 400 complimentary tickets

Early betting line: Not yet released.

Number of Louisiana natives on New Mexico roster: 4

Number of New Mexico natives on LSU roster: 0

Number of transfers on New Mexico roster from 4-year schools: 7 players from 7 schools including 4 players from 4 Power 5 Conference schools

NEW MEXICO PLAYERS TO WATCH

OFFENSE

QB Miles Kendrick (36 of 64 for 379 yards, 3 touchdowns, 3 interceptions), WR Luke Wysong (12 catches for 104 yards, 1 TD, 51 yards rushing and 1 TD on 31 carries), RB Sherod White (101 yards and 3 TDs on 23 carries), WR Geordon Porter (9 catches for 140 yards, 2 TDs)

DEFENSE

S Jerrick Reed (27 tackles, 2 TFL, 6 PBU), LB Tavian Combs (16 tackles, 1 PBU, 1 FF), DE Justin Harris (10 tackles, 1½ TFL including ½ sack, 1 PBU, 2 QBH), LB Cody Moon (21 tackles, 4 TFL including 3½ sacks, 2 PBU) S Ronald Wilson (13 tackles, 1 PBU, 2 interceptions)

SPECIAL TEAMS

PK George Steinkemp (1 for 2 FG, 5 of 6 extra points), PK Luke Drzewski (1 of 3 FG, 3 of 3 extra points), P Aaron Rodriguez (18 punts for 48 ypg, 6 inside the 20, 8 plus 50 yards, 3 fair catches), KO George Steinkemp (14 KO, 9 touchbacks, 65.5 ypk), KR Christian Washington (2 for 131 yards, 1 TD), PR Luke Wysong (5 for 29 yards)

HIS-TO-RY QUIZ

1. What former New Mexico head football coach eventually became head coach at Alabama and Texas A&M?

A. Mike Price

B. Mike Dubose

C. Mike Shula

D. Dennis Franchione

2. Who is the only former New Mexico player to be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame?

A. Brian Griese

B. Brian Urlacher

C. Brian Polian

D. Brian Piccolo

3. What are the nicknames of New Mexico’s costumed mascots?

A. Wolfman Jack and Wolfie Van Halen

B. Lobo Ricky and Lobo Lucy

C. Lobo Louie and Lobo Lucy

D. Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart and Foxy Lady