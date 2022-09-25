LSU (3-1, 1-0 SEC West) at Auburn (3-1, 1-0 SEC West), Jordan-Hare Stadium, Saturday, 6 p.m. (ESPN)

Last game for Auburn: Won at home 17-14 in overtime vs. Missouri. Auburn placekicker Andres Carlson's 39-yard field goal to give AU the lead in overtime was the only scoring after halftime. Auburn scored both of its touchdowns in the first quarter, and Missouri tied it up with its own two touchdowns in the second quarter. The teams combined for 12 consecutive punts in the second half. Missouri placekicker Harrison Mavis missed a 26-yard game-winning field goal as time expired in regulation. Carlson’s successful OT field goal was on a second chance after Missouri was offsides on the previous play when Carlson missed a 44-yard field goal. Mizzou sealed its fate when running Nathaniel Peat fumbled while diving in the end zone for what would have been the game-winning TD in overtime. Auburn’s Cayden Bridges recovered to end the game.

Series record and last meeting: LSU leads 31-24-1. Last season in Baton Rouge, Auburn won 24-19 after LSU scored on the opening series of the game and then produced just four field goals on its remaining 10 offensive series. Auburn QB Bo Nix had 329 yards total offense (255 passing) and two TDs. LSU QB Max Johnson threw for 325 yards and one TD but was sacked three times and was hurried on six throws. LSU gained just 33 rushing yards on 25 attempts. LSU had its 39-game win streak when leading at halftime snapped.

Auburn head coach: Bryan Harsin (85-32 overall in 10 seasons, 9-8 in second year at Auburn)

THIS AND THAT:

Early betting line: Not yet available

Number of Louisiana natives on Auburn roster: 6

Number of Alabama natives on LSU roster: 4

Number of transfers on Auburn roster from 4-year schools: 19 players including 12 players from 11 Power 5 Conference schools.

AUBURN PLAYERS TO WATCH

OFFENSE

QB TJ Finley (33 of 53 for 431 passing yards, 1 touchdown, 4 interceptions), QB Robbie Ashford (27 of 42 for 372 yards, 1 TD, 2 interceptions, 204 yards rushing and 1 TDs on 39 carries), RB Tank Bigsby (281 yards rushing and 4 TDs on 57 carries, 9 catches for 69 yards), WR Ja’Varius Johnson (13 catches for 231 yards, 0 TDs), WR Shedrick Jackson (10 catches for 141 yards, 0 TDs).

DEFENSE

DE Derrick Hall (21 tackles, 5 TFL including 3 sacks, 1 interception, 1 QB hurry), DE Eka Leota (16 tackles, 5 TFL including 2 sacks, 3 QB hurries), LB Cam Riley (31 tackles, 5 TFL), CB Keionte Scott. (17 tackles, 2 TFL loss including a sack, 1 PBU).

SPECIAL TEAMS

PK and KO Anders Carlson (4 for 5 FG, 11 of 11 extra points, 19 kickoffs for 63.3 yards per kick, 7 touchbacks), P Oscar Chapman (15 punts for 43.7 ypg, 5 inside the 20, 8 fair catches, 2 for 50-yards plus), KR Jacquez Hunter (5 for 92), PR Keionte Scott (8 for 85 yards).

HIS-TO-RY QUIZ

1. Of the last 18 LSU-Auburn games, how many have been decided by 7 points or less?

A. 12

B. 14

C. 10

D. 15

2. What was the significance of Auburn winning the Associated Press 1957 national championship?

A. It was Auburn coaching legend Shug Jordan’s only national championship.

B. Paired the following season with LSU’s 1958 national tltle, it marked the first time the SEC won consecutive national championships.

C. The season-ending 40-0 win over Alabama solidified the firing of Crimson Tide head coach Ears Whitworth who was replaced by Bear Bryant.

D. All of the above

3. What LSU running back ran for more yards (228) vs. Auburn in 2015 than LSU has totaled as a team in each of its last six games vs. AU?

A. Derrick Guice

B. Leonard Fournette

C. Darrel Williams

D. Nick Brossette

4. How many times has an Auburn player won the Heisman Trophy?

A. 4

B. 3

C. 2

D. 1





ANSWERS: 1. A 2. D 3. B 4. B



