LSU (4-1, 2-0 SEC West) vs. No. 8 Tennessee (4-0, 1-0 SEC East), Tiger Stadium, Saturday, 11 a.m. (ESPN)

Last game for Tennessee: Had an open date this past weekend. Won at home vs. Florida 38-33 on Sept. 24. Redshirt senior quarterback Hendon Hooker completed 22 of 28 passes for a season-high 349 yards and two touchdowns and ran for 112 yards on 13 carries for and a TD. His 461 total yards was a career best. Running back Jabari Small ran for 90 yards on 19 attempts and a TD. Defensively, cornerback Kamal Hadden was a co-leader for the Vols in tackles, tying redshirt-senior linebacker Jeremy Banks with 7 each.

Series record and last meeting: Tennessee leads 10-20-3. In 2017 in Knoxville playing in a torrential downpour, LSU running backs Derrius Guice and Darrel Williams combined to rush for 165 yards and three touchdowns in a 30-10 Tigers victory. Guice ran 24 times for 97 yards and one touchdown. Williams rushed for 68 yards and two touchdowns on seven carries. LSU ran for just 9 yards on six carries in the first quarter against a Tennessee run defense that entered the weekend ranked 126th out of 129 Football Bowl Subdivision teams. But LSU ran 37 times for 191 yards the rest of the way.

Tennessee head coach: Josh Heupel (39-14 overall in five seasons, 10-6 in second year at Tennessee.

THIS AND THAT

Early betting line: Tennessee by 3 points.

Number of Louisiana natives on Tennessee roster: 2

Number of Tennessee natives on LSU roster: 2

Number of transfers on Tennessee roster from 4-year schools: 21 players including 13 players from Power 5 Conference schools with 3 from the SEC

TENNESSEE PLAYERS TO WATCH

OFFENSE

QB Hendon Hooker (59 of 85 for 844 yards, 6 touchdowns, 0 interceptions), WR Bru McCoy (8 catches for 109 yards, 1 TD), RB Jabari Small (94 yards rushing and 3 TDs on 25 carries), RB Jaylen Wright (231 yards rushing and 3 TDs on 45 carries).

DEFENSE

MLB Aaron Beasley (22 tackles, 61 TFL, 1 PBU, 4 QBH), LB Jeremy Banks (14 tackles, 1 TFL, 2 QBH), FS Trevon Flowers (16 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 interception), S Kamel Hayden (12 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 interception, 2 PBU).

SPECIAL TEAMS

PK Chase McGrath (3 for 4 FG, 11 of 11 extra points), P Paxton Brooks (43.4 ypg, 2 inside the 20, 3 fair catches, 0 plus 50-yard punts), KO Paxton Brooks (20 KO, 10 touchbacks, 62.7), KR Jimmy Holiday (4 for 91 yards), PR Trevon Flowers (3 for 7 yards)

HIS-TO-RY QUIZ

1. What former LSU QB transferred to Tennessee and as the Vols’ starter led his team to an overtime win in Les Miles’ first home game as LSU’s head coach in late September 2005?

A. Casey Clausen

B. Casey Kasem

C. Jimmy Clausen

D. Rick Clausen

2. Who is the Tennessee’s defensive coordinator in that 2005 game who became LSU’s D-coordinator in 2009 and served six seasons before jumping ship to Texas A&M resulting in lawsuit between him and LSU?

A. Kevin Steele

B. Will Muschamp

C. John Chavis

D. Pete Jenkins

3. What LSU running back was stopped short on a two-point conversion in a one-point loss at Tennessee that snapped the Tigers’ 19-game win streak (which still stands a school record)?

A. Dalton Hilliard

B. Billy Cannon

C. Jerry Stovall

D. Charles Alexander

4. What LSU quarterback became the first to have a 400-yard passing game in school history when he threw for 438 vs. Tennessee?

A. Rohan Davey

B. Zach Mettenberger

C. Tommy Hodson

D. JaMarcus Russell

ANSWERS: 1. D 2. C 3. B 4. C