LSU (4-2, 2-1 SEC West) at Florida (4-2, 1-2 SEC East), Ben Hill Griffin Stadium, Saturday, 6:30 p.m. (SEC Network)

Last game for Florida: Won at home vs. Missouri, 24-17. The Gators overcame an atrocious offensive performance, relying on two interceptions by Jayden Hill including a 49-yard TD return to save the day. Florida starting quarterback Anthony Richardson completed just 8 of 14 passes for 66 yards, with a touchdown and an interception. It was his fifth straight game with at least one turnover. He also ran for 45 yards as the Gators finished with 231 yards rushing.

Series record and last meeting: Florida leads 32-33-3. Last season in Tiger Stadium, LSU repeatedly called counter gap running plays with running back Ty-Davis Price rushing for a school-record 287 yards and three TDs in a 49-42 Tigers' win. LSU QB Max Johnson threw three TDs passes to Jaray Jenkins. Florida outgained LSU 488-454 but the Tigers intercepted four passes that led to 21 LSU points.

Florida head coach: Billy Napier (44-14 in five seasons, 4-2 in first year at Florida)

THIS AND THAT

Early betting line: Not yet released

Number of Louisiana natives on Florida roster: 6

Number of Florida natives on LSU roster: 9

Number of transfers on Florida roster from 4-year schools: 9 players from 7 schools including 4 players from 4 Power 5 Conference schools

FLORIDA PLAYERS TO WATCH

OFFENSE

QB Anthony Richardson (81 of 145 for 1,182 yards, 5 TDs, 7 interceptions and 286 yards rushing and 5 TDs on 47 carries), WR Justin Shorter (15 catches for 334 yards, 1 TD), RB Montrell Johnson Jr. (368 yards rushing, 5 TDs on 46 carries)

DEFENSE

S Rashad Torrence II (49 tackles, 1 PBU), LB Brenton Cox (30 tackles, 7 TFL, 1 sack, 6 QBH), LB Ventrell Miller (40 tackles, 3½ TFL, 1 PBU, 5 QBH, 1 FR, 1 FF), CB Amari Burney (36 tackles, 5 TFL, 4 sacks, 1 INT, 1 PBU), SS Trey Dean (43 tackles, 2½ TFL, 1 PBU).

SPECIAL TEAMS

PK Adam Mihalek (5 for 9 FG, 20 of 20 extra points), P Jeremey Crenshaw (44.5 ypg, 7 inside the 20, 6 fair catches), KO Trey Smack (14 KO, 10 touchbacks, 64.5 ypk), KR Xzavier Henderson (7 for 111 yards), PR Xzavier Henderson (7 for 111 yards)

HIS-TO-RY QUIZ

1. What is LSU’s longest win streak vs. Florida?

A. 5

B. 4

C. 6

D. 3

2. What is the significance of LSU’s 28-21 win over Florida in October 1997?

A. It was LSU’s only win in a streak in which Florida beat the Tigers 13 of 14 times from 1988 to 2001

B. It was and remains LSU’s only win in Tiger Stadium over a No. 1 ranked team

C. When then-LSU athletic director Joe Dean was told late in the game that the students would likely tear down the goalposts, he roared “I WANT THEM TO TEAR THE DAMNED THINGS DOWN!”

D. All of the above

3. Which of these four people isn’t a University of Florida alum?

A. Cris Collinsworth

B. Erin Andrews

C. Bob Vila

D. Tom Petty

4. What was Steve Spurrier’s record vs. LSU as Florida’s head coach?

A. 9-3

B. 10-2

C. 11-1

D. 8-4

ANSWERS: 1. B 2. D 3. D 4. D