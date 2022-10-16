LSU (5-2, 3-1 SEC West) vs. Ole Miss (7-0 overall, 3-0 SEC West), Tiger Stadium, Saturday, 2:30 p.m. (CBS)

Last game for Ole Miss: Won Saturday at home over Auburn, 48-34. Ole Miss had three 100-yard rushes as the unbeaten Rebels ran 448 yards. Running back Quinshon Junkins had 139 yards on 25 carries and scored on a 41-yard run, running back Zach Evans ran for 136 yards and a TD on 21 carries and quarterback Jaxson Dart ran for 115 yards on 14 carries. It was the first time since 1976 the Rebels had three 100-yard rushers in a game. Dart, the Southern California transfer, finished 9 of 19 for 130 passing yards with three touchdown passes and ran for 115 on 14 carries. "You don't get that every week," Dart said. "I think the best thing was just about every play you could feel Auburn wearing down more and more."

Series record and last meeting: LSU leads the series 64-42-4. Last season in Vaught-Hemingway Stadium, LSU went 90 yards for a TD on its opening possession and then Ole Miss scored 31 straight points in a 31-17 victory. The Tigers scored TDs on the first and the last of their 12 possessions. On the other nine possessions discounting the end of first half, LSU made 1 of 2 field goals, punted three times, lost three fumbles and was intercepted once. The Rebels had 470 yards total offense including 265 yards rushing.

Ole Miss head coach: Lane Kiffin (83-42 in 11 seasons, 22-8 in second season at Ole Miss).

THIS AND THAT

Early betting line: LSU opens as a 2-point favorite.

Number of Louisiana natives on Ole Miss roster: 4

Number of Mississippi natives on LSU roster: 6

Number of transfers on Ole Miss roster from 4-year schools: 16 players from 14 schools including 12 players from 10 Power 5 Conference schools

OLE MISS PLAYERS TO WATCH

OFFENSE

QB Jaxson Dart (100 of 162 for 1,488 passing yards, 11 touchdowns, 6 interceptions, 371 rushing yards on 53 carries), WR Jonathan Mingo (22 catches for 507 yards, 3 TDs), WR Malik Heath (23 catches for 346 yards, 3 TDs), RB Quinshon Judkins (718 rushing yards and 10 TDs on 121 carries), Zach Evans (605 rushing yards and 7 TDs on 100 carries).

DEFENSE

LB Troy Brown (52 tackles, 2½ TFL, 4 PBU, 4 QBH), FS AJ Finley (53 tackles, 2 PBU, 2 INT), SS Otis Reese (51 tackles), LB Austin Keys (33 tackles, 3½ TFL, 2½ sacks, 3 QBH, 1 FF), DB Ladarius Tennison 30 tackles, 6 TFL, 1 sack, 2 PBU, 2 FF).

SPECIAL TEAMS

PK Jonathan Cruz (6 for 7 FG, 36 of 36 extra points), P Fraser Masin (42.5 ypg, 8 inside the 20, 7 fair catches), KO Jonathan Cruz (46 KO, 29 touchbacks, 62.0 ypk), KR Dayton Wade (11 for 263 yards), PR Jordan Watkins (8 for 59 yards)

HIS-TO-RY QUIZ

1. The last time LSU played Ole Miss in an Oct. 22 game (also the date of this Saturday’s game), what Tigers’ running back averaged a school-record 17.75 yards per attempt?

A. Dalton Hilliard

B. Kevin Faulk

C. Leonard Fournette

D. Charles Alexander

2. What Louisiana-born former Ole Miss quarterback was the first Rebels’ QB to play in a Super Bowl?

A. John Fourcade

B. Eli Manning

C. Norris Weese

D. Archie Manning

3. The referee who ran down the sideline with LSU’s Billy Cannon on his 89-yard TD punt return in the Tigers’ 1959 Halloween night win over Ole Miss in Tiger Stadium was actually . . .

A. A high school ref who wore his uniform so he could sneak into the sold-out game and watch it

B. A former Olympic sprinter

C. The SEC supervisor of football officiating

D. Assigned to the game at the last moment

4. How many times in the last 52 years (since 1970) has Ole Miss won two or more consecutive games vs. LSU?

A. 3

B. 2

C. 1

D. 4

ANSWERS: 1. C 2. C 3. A. 4. B