No. 15 LSU (6-2 overall, 4-1 SEC West) vs. No. 6 Alabama (7-1, 4-1 SEC West), Tiger Stadium, Saturday, 6 p.m. (ESPN)

Last game for Alabama: Won at home on Oct. 22 vs. Mississippi State 30-6, had an open date this past weekend. The Crimson Tide defense dominated the Bulldogs, totaling 15 pass breakups, six tackles for loss and four sacks. Linebacker Henry To’o To’o had a team-high 13 tackles. Defensive back DeMarcco Hellams ended with 12 tackles and two pass breakups. Cornerbacks Kool-Aid McKinstry and Eli Ricks had four pass breakups each. Alabama quarterback Bryce Young was 21-of-35 (connecting with 11 different receivers) for 249 yards and two touchdowns.

Series record and last meeting: Alabama leads the series 55-26-5. Last season in Tuscaloosa, LSU played one of its best games of the year in a 20-14 loss. The Tigers’ defense, without nine players who had started at least one game in the first eight games of the season, held Alabama to a season-low 331 yards including just 6 yards rushing. After Alabama took a 20-7 lead with 12:51 left in the third quarter, the LSU defense held the Crimson Tide to 33 total offense yards. The Tigers had a chance to win, but lame-duck head coach Ed Orgeron bypassed two field goal attempts in the game’s final seven minutes that could have put LSU in position to tie the game and send it to overtime or win it outright on the last play of the contest from the Alabama 30.

Alabama head coach: Nick Saban (281-68-1 in 27 seasons overall, 190-26 in 16 years at Alabama).

THIS AND THAT

Early betting line: Alabama favored by 11½ points.

Number of Louisiana natives on Alabama roster: 4

Number of Alabama natives on LSU roster: 4

Number of transfers on Alabama roster from 4-year schools: 6 players from 6 schools including 6 players from 6 Power 5 Conference schools.

ALABAMA PLAYERS TO WATCH

OFFENSE

QB Bryce Young (146 of 221 for 1,906 yards, 18 touchdowns, 3 interceptions), RB Jahmyr Gibbs (672 rushing yards and 6 TDs in 98 carries, 31 catches for 301 receiving yards and 3 TDs), WR Traeshon Holden (21 catches for 266 yards and 5 TDs), WR Ja’Corey Brooks (21 catches for 376 yards and 4 TDs), WR Kobe Prentice (28 catches for 279 yards and 1 TD).

DEFENSE

LB Will Anderson (36 tackles, 12 TFL, 6 sacks, 10 QBH, 1 interception), LB Henry To’o To’o (60 tackles, 4½ TFL), CB Eli Ricks (50 tackles, 5 TFL), SS DeMarco Hellums (59 tackles, 6 PBU, 1 interception), DB Brian Branch (45 tackles, 6 TFL, 2 sacks, 5 PBU).

SPECIAL TEAMS

PK Will Reichard (12 for 66 FG, 43 of 43 extra points), P James Burnip (41.2, 11 inside the 20, 9 fair catches), KO Will Reichard (58 KO, 36 touchbacks, 64 ypk), KR Jahmyr Gibbs (7 for 164), PR Kool-Aid McKinstry (18 for 319 yards).

HIS-TO-RY QUIZ

1. What is Alabama’s longest winning streak over LSU?

A. 8 games

B. 11 games

C. 9 games

D. 13 games

2. What LSU head coach led the Tigers to a win over Alabama in Bear Bryant’s first game as the Crimson Tide’s head coach?

A. Charles McClendon

B. Gaynell Tinsley

C. Paul Dietzel

D. Bernie Moore

3. Who was the first LSU head coach to win two straight games over Alabama?

A. Gaynell Tinsley

B. Paul Dietzel

C. Charles McClendon

D. Nick Saban

4. What is Nick Saban’s combined record in the LSU-Alabama series as the head coach of the Tigers and the Crimson Tide?

A. 14-7

B. 18-3

C. 16-5

D. 15-6

ANSWERS: 1. B 2. C 3. A. 4. C