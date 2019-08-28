Georgia Southern coach Chad Lunsford knows what his team is getting into when it visits Tiger Stadium for Saturday night’s season opener against No. 6 ranked LSU.

“That place rocks,” Lunsford, a former Auburn assistant, told Baton Rouge ESPN radio host Matt Moscona on Tuesday afternoon. “I haven’t been in many stadiums that passionate, 100 plus thousand people that live and breathe LSU football.”

Lunsford, 42, who never played college football, had never been a head coach before being named Georgia Southern’s interim coach in 2017 after head coach Tyson Summers was fired following a 0-6 start.

The Eagles finished the season 2-10, winning two of their last six games under Lunsford. He was named head coach at the end of the year and guided Georgia Southern to a 10-3 record last season.

Here’s what Lunsford had to say about his team and LSU in a combination of his comments in his weekly press conference and to Moscona.

From the weekly press conference

On the LSU game

“Our guys have been excited about this game for a long time and looking forward to going down there and seeing what Georgia Southern can do. We’re a pretty healthy team.”

On preparing for LSU

“You screw up if you make it something different than what it is. It is a football game. They are very talented, very fast, very quick, very strong. To the outside world, it’s definitely a mismatch. But our guys work hard, and they want to show they belong, that they can go play against LSU. We have to be mindful of the environment. LSU is a rocking stadium on Saturday night.”

On his impressions of LSU

“Really good football team. Definitely an SEC football team. This is one of their better teams. We definitely have our work cut out for us to go down there and try to do something.”

On if he thinks LSU is looking past Georgia Southern to next week’s game at Texas

“We will get in trouble this year if we sit here and say we’re going to sneak up on people. We’re not going to approach it like that. I’m sure LSU is preparing to play us and not another football team. We expect to get the best out of LSU.”

On what Georgia Southern would have to do to pull off the upset

“We’ve got to protect the football, we’d have to control the clock. We’d have to make sure we’re flipping the field position when it comes to special teams, making sure we don’t put our offense and defense in a bad situation. We definitely have got to play disciplined football, we can’t beat ourselves. If we get ourselves to finish the football game, we’ve got to finish.”