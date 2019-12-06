Know the opponent: 5 for 5 with UGASports
With LSU slated to take on Georgia in the SEC Championship game this weekend, we swapped questions with UGASports.com, our Rivals network Georgia site, for their take on the upcoming matchup. We tr...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news