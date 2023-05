LSU linebacker commitment Kolaj Cobbins is locked in with Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers.

As of now, the plan for the four-star prospect is to only take an official visit to Baton Rouge later this fall.

"I'm locked in with LSU for sure, that's family. I know what they have in store for me in the future. I believe in LSU and what Brian Kelly is building," he said after Destrehan's spring game against Karr Wednesday night.

