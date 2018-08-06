Koy Moore remembers his childhood admiration for the late Joe McKnight well.

A whirlwind recruiting process had already put a spotlight on the New Orleans high school football legend, when an 8-year-old Moore met — and even began working out with — his high-profile fellow Kenner resident.

Now, the younger standout, a national recruit in his own right, can’t think of a more fitting college decision than to continue to follow McKnight’s football footsteps to USC.

“I feel like I need to continue Joe’s legacy,” said four-star athlete, who committed to the Trojans‘ 2020 recruiting class Monday evening. “We grew up in the same hood, and I saw him play high school ball of course, and then he went on to USC, and I fell in love with the place. Then, working out with him (later), he used to tell me stories about USC and how they’re family.”

Moore would become the first Louisiana football prospect to sign with USC since McKnight.

The 6-foot-1, 171-pound Rummel star’s initial admiration for the program began as a child.

But a visit just a few weeks ago in late June really solidified that love.

The excitement was evident on Moore’s face in the weeks approaching the trip. And the arrival to campus did not disappoint.

“I think when I saw it, it was actually way better than when (McKnight) was explaining it,” Moore said. “I think it was way better in person, and the whole coaching staff treated me like family. It was great.”

The tradition, the atmosphere and the warm welcome from and rapport with the Trojans’ coaching staff and players — not to mention his first In-N-Out hamburger — made southern California feel immediately like home to Moore and his self-described laid-back, "Cali swag" style.

"He likes (NBA star and Los Angeles native) Russell Westbrook a lot," Hardy laughed. "And he thinks everything Russell Westbrook wears is fly. I'm like, 'No, Koy, it's not."

And the athletic and academic opportunities each aligned remarkably with his future goals.

“I think I fit in perfectly,” Moore said. “Their receivers do a lot of jet sweeps, and I can play inside, I can play outside, and they put their receivers sometimes at running back and use them well. I love that.”

The university also boasts one of the top gaming design programs in the country, a status that caught the student-athlete’s attention more than any football ranking.

“When they told me you can get a master’s in video games, I had never heard of that before and was like, ‘Whoa, that’s crazy,’” said Moore, who Hardy remembers beating older neighborhood kids in Madden 2004 when he was 3-years-old. “I love video games. And that’s really all I do is work out and play video games.”

Joked his mother, Shone Arceneaux: “When he’s not playing football, he’s playing video games. It’s that PS4 and nothing else. I even had to ask him, ‘Do you talk to any girls or anything?’ He’s just so into that game.”

Moore told coach Clay Helton during the visit that he planned to commit.

“He kind of knew, ‘All right, if I get an opportunity to go to USC, then I’m going to consider it heavily,’” Hardy said. “And he felt it.

“And the beauty of it was, coach Helton told him, ‘I’d love for you to come, but I want you to go home, and I want you to talk to your family about it. I don’t want them to think that we forced you or put pressure on you to commit.’”

That statement resonated heavily with Hardy.

And as the brothers returned to Louisiana and discussed the options with their mother, the family agreed with Moore’s decision.

Other scholarship offers included Auburn, Georgia, Oregon, Mississippi State, Tennessee, Houston, Memphis, Southern Miss, Kentucky, Tulane and Nicholls State.

Home-state LSU and longtime favorite Florida joined the Trojans in his top three, but he told his mother he felt differently about USC and that that’s where his heart was.

“It’s like a dream come true,” Arceneaux said. “As a mother, at first you don’t want to let your kids go too far, but then you have let them go, and it’s his decision at the end. So we talked about it as a whole family, but he chose. And that’s where he chose because he said he loved it.”

Hardy further reached out to Jonathan McKnight, Joe’s brother and a former Arizona cornerback, to discuss the decision.

“It was important to us to make sure that we honored the wishes of the family,” Hardy said. “And they said they were comfortable with it.”

For all the hype surrounding McKnight’s recruitment, the star athlete who Hardy described as “Leonard (Fournette) before Leonard” and the Trojans fell short of returning USC to a national championship before his departure for the NFL.

McKnight played for the New York Jets and Kansas City Chiefs from 2010 to 2014, excelling primarily as a return man, before spending 2016 in the Canadian Football League.

His career was cut tragically shot Dec. 1, 2016, when he was fatally shot in Terrytown as the victim of a road rage incident.

And Moore can’t help but feel urged to honor his fallen friend by continuing to represent their city and complete what he sees as some unfinished business.

“I’m trying to do the same thing, but I’m trying to do it better,” Moore said. “I’m trying to finish it out for him. I’m trying to do like LeBron did for his city.”