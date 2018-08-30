Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-08-30 18:23:16 -0500') }} football Edit

Kristian Fulton clears final hurdle, will suit up on Sunday

Jimmy Smith • TigerDetails.com
Publisher

LSU cornerback Kristian Fulton cleared his final hurdle, a NCAA mandated drug test, and will "definitely suit up" against Miami on Sunday, according to his father, Keith Fulton.This was the final h...

{{ article.author_name }}