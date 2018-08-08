Kristian Fulton, others continue to impress as LSU goes to full pads
Kristian Fulton continued to impress coach Ed Orgeron on Wednesday as LSU held its first practice in full pads.Both with his work as a cornerback and his demeanor on and off the field on the eve of...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news