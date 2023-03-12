With a week away from competition after LSU's SEC women's basketball tournament semifinals loss to Tennessee eight days ago, Lady Tigers head coach Kim Mulkey found herself with idle time on a nightly basis.

"I don't have children to raise where I had to go to their ballgames and do things and I don't have my grandchildren here," Mulkey said. "So I've watched more conference tournaments (on TV) than ever in my entire coaching career.

"Ironically, I watched Hawaii come back and beat (UC) Santa Barbara on a slip the screen at the end of the ballgame yesterday (Saturday to win the Big West tournament championship)."

As it turned out when the NCAA women’s tourney selection committee. announced the 68-team bracket Sunday, LSU (28-2) was named the No. seed in the Greenville 2 Regional and will a first/second round host with a Friday game vs. 14th seed Hawaii (18-14) in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.

Also matched in the Baton Rouge regional are No. 6 Michigan (22-9) vs. No. 11 UNLV (31-2).

"I stopped on that particular game because Bonnie Hendrickson is the head coach at Santa Barbara, and she was a great coach in the Big 12 at Kansas for many, many years,": Mulkey said. "The Hawaii coach (Laura Beeman) ran a very good play to win the game. So I stopped and looked her name up on my phone."

Hawaii erased a 15-point second half deficit Saturday to repeat as Big West Conference tournament champs in a 61-59 win over UC Santa Barbara. The Rainbow Wahine opened the season losing their first six of seven games, but enter the NCAA tourney having won 10 of their last 12 games.

Hawaii starters include 5-7 sophomore guards Lily Wahinekapu (12.6 ppg, 3.8 rpg) and Kelsie Imai (3.8 ppg, 3.1 rpg), 5-10 sophomore guard Meilani McBee (6.3 ppg, 1.5 rpg), 6-4 freshman forward Imani Perez (4.5 ppg, 3.6 rpg) and 6-3 sophomore forward Kallin Spiller (8.6 ppg, 6.9 rpg). The top reserve is 5-10 sophomore guard Daejah Phillips (11 ppg, 3.9 rpg).

LSU won a school-record 23 consecutive games to open the season including 11 straight in SEC play before suffering its only regular season loss in a 88-64 defeat at No. 1 ranked and defending national champion South Carolina on Feb. 12.

The Lady Tigers’ admittedly weak non-conference schedule certainly was a negative in considering where to seed LSU.

"We could have been the two seed and they (No. 2 seed Utah) could have been the three," Mulkey said. "It doesn't matter. You're gonna have to play good teams along the way. The first most important thing is that we get to host. I know how loud it was in here when we hosted last year."

Last season in Mulkey’s first season at LSU, she was named the Associated Press National Coach of the Year after flipping a program with 9-13 record in 2020-21 to 26-6 overall and 13-3 in the SEC.

The Lady Tigers’ year ended with a 79-64 NCAA tourney second-round home loss to Ohio State.

"I look back and reflect on last year's non-conference to this year's non-conference," Mulkey said. "Did we improve? Absolutely, we did. Then I go to last year's conference record to this year's conference record. Did we improve? Absolutely we did.

"Then you go to the conference tournament. We didn't win a game (last year), but we won one this year. Did we improve? You bet we did.

"Now can we improve during the postseason? We won one game here (last year). Can we win two? And if we win two, we go to back to Greenville (S.C., recently the site of the SEC tournament). Greenville is doable for our fans."

Mulkey has had massive roster transformations in her fastrack rebuild in her first two LSU seasons.

On her 2021-22 roster, she had eight returning players, four freshmen signees and three transfers after seven players from the 2020-21 roster transferred, one quit and one graduated.

On this season’s roster, she has three returnees, five transfers and four freshmen after seven players from the 2021-22 roster graduated and five transferred.

Seven of LSU’s top eight players this season are in their first season with the program including transfer starters Angel Reese (Maryland), Jasmine Carson (West Virginia) and LaDazhia Williams (Missouri) and true freshman Flau’jae Johnson

Reese, a 6-3 forward who leads the SEC in scoring (23.4 points per game) and rebounding (15.5), was voted the All-SEC Coaches first-team and All-Defensive team. Johnson (11.9 ppg, 5.9 rpg) was named the SEC’s Freshman of the Year and All-SEC Freshman first-team.

Senior guard Alexis Morris, the lone returning starter who averages 15.1 points and 4.2 assists, is also an All-SEC Coaches first-team honoree.

"We're just hoping to win one more in the playoffs (than last year) and then let the chips fall where they may," Mulkey said. "We have the components to win one more game than we won last year, a little more depth than we had last year and individuals who are a little bit more talented than we had last year at certain positions.

"What we don't have is longevity. We don't have players out there that have been together three, four and five years. That matters. Those teams that that win in the postseason have those older people. Man, they've been playing a lot of basketball together.

"We are on a fast track. And I think sometimes the fast track blinds the media and it blinds the fans on what we really should be achieving. It doesn't blind me. I know what our strengths are. I know how hard it is to build a program and we are way ahead of schedule."



