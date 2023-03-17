Angel Reese lived up to her pregame promise of "keeping the foot on the pedal from the first quarter to the fourth quarter."

LSU's sophomore AP and USBWA first-team All-American forward scored 11 of her game-high 34 points in the fourth quarter as the No. 3 seed Lady Tigers finally pulled away from No. 14 seed Hawaii for 73-50 NCAA tournament first-round victory Friday afternoon in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.

Reese also collected 14 rebounds for her 29th double-double of the season as LSU (29-2) advanced to Sunday's second round against No. 6 Michigan. The Wolverines beat No. 11 seed UNLV, 71-59, in Friday's opening game.

"I've seen double teams all year," Reese said. "I've seen post players become aggressive with me down low. "I've seen physicality all year. Early on, a lot of teams become physical with me, and I just can't let that get to me mentally. My teammates got me the ball as much as they could, so kudos to them."

The Lady Tigers led by 15 end at the first quarter, by 13 at halftime and by 15 at the end of the third quarter. The rest of LSU's team besides Reese never caught on fire offensively until the Lady Tigers' 25-point fourth quarter when they made 9 of 11 field goals and 7 of 7 free throws.

LSU All-SEC first team guard Alexis Morris missed her first six shots and was scoreless when she scored six of Lady Tigers' first 10 points in the fourth period in a 10-0 run that quickly expanded the lead to 23 points with 7:26 left.

"We just didn't shoot it good from the perimeter," LSU second-year head coach Kim Mulkey said. "I think we were a little rusty and missed some open looks. We won a ballgame by 23, and I don't think we played bad.

"I was pleased (with LSU's defense that forced 21 Hawaii turnovers). "We got our hand on a lot of balls. We were very active. We were very physical. I thought starting the game on the defensive end, I thought the kid were locked in."

Freshman guard Flau'jae Johnson was the only other LSU scoring in double figures with 10.

Hawaii, which ended its season at 18-15, was led by Daeja Phillips and Kallin Spiller with 13 points each.

"You have to pick your poison with a team that is as talented as LSU," Hawaii head coach Laura Beeman said. "We knew we weren't going to stop Reece. We just had to try to do as give a job on her as we could on boards, make her touches outside the paint as much as possible and make her work a little bit."

LSU exited the first quarter with a 18-7 lead, built from scoring 10 points off eight Hawaii turnovers. The Lady Tigers’ superior size and aggressiveness was obvious with LSU scoring 14 points in the paint.

A 9-2 run by the Rainbow Wahine, capped by Melaini McBee’s 3-pointer, cut LSU’s lead to seven points at 29-22 with 3:06 left in the second quarter.

But the Lady Tigers closed the first half on a 6-0 run for a 35-23 halftime lead. Reese and LaDazhia Williams scored on layups and Jasmine Carson hit a jumper as Hawaii went 0 for 3 and committed the last two of its 12 first-half turnovers.