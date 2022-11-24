Despite playing one of their worst halves of the season, LSU’s 12th ranked Lady Tigers remained unbeaten Thursday when they hammered George Mason 80-52 on the opening day of the Goombay Splash in Bimini at the Gateway Christian Academy gym.

For the first time this year, LSU fell short of scoring 100 or more points and was one game shy tying what is believed to be the NCAA DI record of six consecutive 100+ point games. It was set by the 1981-82 Louisiana Tech team led by point guard and current LSU head coach Kim Mulkey.

Also for the first time this season, the Lady Tigers were outscored in a quarter as George Mason topped LSU 14-9 in the fourth period.

The Tigers had five players score in double figures, led as usual by Maryland transfer forward Angel Reese. She scored 21 points and grabbed 19 rebounds for her sixth straight double-double.

Also, freshman reserve forward Sa’Myah Smith scored 14 points, fifth-year senior guard Alexis Morris and grad student forward LaDazhia Williams of Missouri contributed 13 each and freshman guard Flau’jae Johnson had 10.

“The fourth quarter was very telling,” Mulkey said. “Fatigue set in. We’ve got to get in better shape. Those (LSU players) who play well in the first half didn’t defend good in the second half. They didn't rebound hard.

“I thought George Mason had just a little toughness about them in the fourth quarter. They punked us in the fourth quarter. We were selfish team in a lot of ways both offensively and defensively in the fourth quarter.”

Still, the Tigers shot 50 percent from the floor (38 of 66) and held George Mason to 28.8 percent.

“I thought we played with a lot of energy in the first half,” said Mulkey of LSU’s 48-19 halftime lead. “We got out and we ran and we finished in the open court. We didn't do that in the second half and their defense didn't change.

“We’re just not in basketball shape yet. We’ll get better”

LSU’s next game in Bimini is Saturday 12 noon CST vs. UAB.







