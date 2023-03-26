There is one thing Alexis Morris learned in her freshman season at Baylor under-then Lady Bears coach Kim Mulkey.

“Sometimes you're going to have off (offensive) nights, but one thing we can always control is our defense,” said Morris, now an LSU senior guard under second-year Lady Tigers’ head coach Mulkey. “It doesn't take talent or skill, it's just simply based off effort.”

Sunday night, LSU’s defensive sweat equity advanced the Lady Tigers to their first Final Four appearance since 2008.

In a game in which No. 3 seed LSU and No. 9 seed Miami combined to miss 83 field goal attempts including 26 3-pointers, the Lady Tigers emerged from the rubble with a 54-42 victory in the NCAA Greenville Regional II championship game.

The fact that 33 of LSU’s points came off a combined 15 second-chance points and 18 points off 18 Miami turnovers spoke volumes of how the Lady Tigers generated scoring on a night they shot 19 of 63 from the field (30.2) including 1 of 12 3-pointers.

Morris, a Beaumont, Texas native who was named the regional’s Most Outstanding Player, scored a team-high 21 points., It assured she’ll finish her college career in her native state at the Final Four in Dallas where the 32-2 Lady Tigers will play Friday vs. the winner of Monday’s Seattle Regional 3 finals between No. 1 seed Virginia Tech and No. 3 seed Ohio State

Also named to Greenville II all-regional team was LSU forward Angel Reese, who set an SEC single season record vs. Miami with her 32nd double-double of 13 points (despite 3 of 15 field goal shooting) and 18 rebounds.

Miami (22-13) was led by Jasmyn Roberts’ game-high 22 points. None of the other Hurricanes scored more than 4 points each as Miami made just 18 of 57 field goals (31.6 percent) including 0 for 15 3-points. Miami also committed 20 turnovers.