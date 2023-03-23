Almost three weeks ago, LSU’s Lady Tigers trudged off the Bon Secours Wellness Arena court in Greenville, S.C. after blowing a 17-point lead in the SEC tournament semifinals in 69-67 loss to Tennessee.

The Lady Vols celebrated loud and long, even mocking LSU star Angel Reese by imitating one of her on-court celebrations.

LSU second-year head coach Kim Mulkey hates to lose, but defeats can be accepted if there are lessons to be learned such as attention to detail concerning execution. She didn’t publicly hide the fact Reese failed to set a screen for guard Alexis Morris on a key inbounds play in the game’s final minute.

That play and the loss to the Lady Vols lit a fuse under Reese.

Last weekend, the AP and USBWA first-team All-American averaged 29.5 points, 19.5 rebounds and 4.5 blocked shots in No. 3 seed LSU’s NCAA Baton Rouge regional first and second round wins to advance the Lady Tigers (30-2) to Friday’s 4 p.m. Sweet 16 Greenville Regional II semifinal vs. No. 2 seed Utah (27-4).

That’s correct. It’s back to site of LSU’s last loss, which is fine with Reese.

“I just feel like you don't get these chances twice,” Reese said at Thursday’s press conference. “Being able to come back here within the last three weeks, that's God's plan right here, and I believe in that a lot. And I feel like we ain't going to walk out of here with that same feeling that we felt last time, and that's just my mindset right now.

“We're just really confident. I don't think we're scared of anything. Nothing has scared us. We've been hit for sure with two losses for sure, but nothing has put us down.”

If there is a concern for LSU, it’s the fact Reese had to carry her team offensively to tourney wins of 73-50 over Hawaii in the first round and 66-42 over Michigan in the second round.

While the Lady Tigers have dominated scoring in the paint stats all season – they outscored the Rainbow Wahine and the Wolverines by a combined 80 to 36 including 35 to 10 in second chance points – LSU was just a combined 7 for 33 in 3-point shooting.

LSU All-SEC first-team senior guard Alexis Morris, who has had some of her best scoring games this season against the toughest competition, averaged just 8.5 points in the first two NCAA tourney games.

She shot 33.3 percent (8 of 24) from the field including 0 of 8 3-pointers and scored just 1 point combined in the first halves.

To Morris’ credit, she has compensated her offensive dip by playing terrific defense. She and freshman guard Flau’jae Johnson have been guard-dog perimeter defenders completely disrupting opposing teams from getting quickly into their offensive sets.

LSU held Michigan to a season-low 15 points in the first half. The Wolverines finished with 16 turnovers and made just 16 of 46 field goal attempts.

“She has the exact same defensive principles since my freshman year at Baylor,” Morris said of former Lady Bears’ coach Mulkey, “which is to dominate your opponents and dictate the game. Because she knows sometimes you're going to have off nights, but one thing we can always control is our defense. Because it doesn't take talent or skill, it's just simply based off effort.”

The Lady Tigers’ defensive challenge vs. Utah starts with 6-2 junior forward Alissa Pili, the Pac-12 Conference Player of the Year and a second-team AP and USBWA All-American who’s averaging 21 points per game.

But LSU also must stop 5-11 sophomore guard Gianna Kneepkens, the Pac-12 Freshman of the Year last season who’s averaging 15.1 points and 42 percent from 3-point range.

“I have a feeling it'll be a track meet of sorts,” Utah head coach Lynne Roberts said. “We like to play with tempo. It makes us go. They play with tempo. You turn it over, they get a defensive rebound, they're gone.

“I have a feeling both teams are going to push the pedal on that and play to our strengths. They've got to beat us, we've got to try to beat them. It'll be a battle of attrition in that regard.”

The LSU-Utah winner plays the winner of Friday’s first semi-final between No. 4 seed Villanova (30-6) and No.9 Miami (21-12) in Sunday’s regional final.

LSU has not played in a regional final since 2008 when the then-No. 2 Lady Tigers beat No. 1 seed North Carolina 56-50 in the New Orleans Region. The Tigers then lost 52-50 to Tennessee in a Final Four semi-final in Tampa.

LSU is 7-7 in 14 Sweet 16 appearances, 5-2 in the Elite Eight and 0-5 in the Final Four.

Mulkey, coaching in her 21st NCAA tournament (19 at Baylor, 2 at LSU) ranks fourth among head coaches in all-time NCAA tournament winning percentage at 76.7 (56-17) and needs one more win to pass her former boss and mentor Leon Barmore of Louisiana Tech as the fifth winningest coach in NCAA tourney history.

She is 10-5 in Sweet 16 games, 4-6 in the Elite 8 and 6-1 in the Final Four including 3-0 in championship games.

“What we have done in two years (at LSU), where is the playbook for me to follow?” said Mulkey, who is 56-8 at LSU taking over a program that was 9-13 three seasons ago. “I don't have one.

“I wanted this year for our team to show progress, and we have. We've shown progress. I don't think there's any area that we went backwards. That's what you want to keep doing.

“If along the way of showing that progress, you do something unexpected, it's fun.”