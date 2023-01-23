Whether it was the fact LSU slipped from No. 4 to No. 3 in the AP poll or the Tigers had their first close win of the season last Thursday, the Lady Tigers didn’t waste time taking care of business Monday night.

Forward Angel Reese recorded a school-record 20th straight double-double and she had plenty of scoring help as LSU breezed to an 89-51 SEC road win at Alabama.

LSU’s 28-7 second quarter, keyed by 14 consecutive points to open the period, gave the Lady Tigers (20-0, 8-0) a 47-18 halftime lead.

With previously unbeaten Ohio State losing Monday night, LSU and No. 1 South Carolina are the only two remaining unbeaten Division 1 teams.

“We didn't ever have undefeated going into the eighth or ninth SEC game as a goal,” LSU second-year head coach Kim Mulkey said. “Who does that?

“We just want to finish in the upper half of this league, beat the people we're supposed to beat, upset some people maybe along the way that maybe we're not supposed to beat. But we're just not a team that's gonna get too high or too low.”

Alabama’s (15-5, 4-3 SEC) offense was completely stymied by LSU, starting with the 6-3 Reese guarding Crimson Tide 5-9 guard Brittany Davis on the perimeter. Reese, who had 17 points and 14 rebounds, held Davis to 11 points, seven points under her team-leading scoring average.

“This wasn’t my best game at all,” said Reese, the sophomore transfer from Maryland who leads the SEC in scoring and rebounding. “But I'm happy to be able to break that record and be up there in the rafters with Sylvia Fowles (who had held the LSU record for consecutive double-doubles).”

LSU outshot Alabama 48.6 percent to 29.2 percent from the field, outrebounded the Tide 49-37 and outscored Alabama 22-8 in points off turnovers.

Jasmine Carson scored a game-high 20 points for LSU including 4 of 8 3’s. Besides Reese, forward Ladazhia Williams had a double-double with 17 points and 10 rebounds. Senior guard Alexis Morris added 17.

“We just had a good night to hold Alabama to 51 points, Mulkey said. “I don't know if that's a season low but that's pretty good to give up just 18 points on the road in the first half.”

It was a season-low in points for Alabama, which entered the LSU game on a three-game winning streak. Alabama, the top 3-point shooting team in the SEC at 38.8 percent with 9.1 3’s made per game, was held to 18 percent (5 of 27 3’s).

LSU doesn’t play again until next Monday at 6 p.m. in a huge SEC home game against Tennessee. The Lady Vols (16-6, 8-0 SEC) were picked in the preseason to finish second in the league behind South Carolina and ahead of LSU.