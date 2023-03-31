LSU had gone through 19 quarters of NCAA tournament basketball waiting for a complete offensive and defensive volcanic eruption.

And when all just about seemed lost Friday night in Dallas’ American Airlines Center, everything flowed like hot lava.

The Lady Tigers flipped a nine-point deficit at the end of the third quarter with a 29-point fourth quarter clinic for a 79-72 Final Four semifinal win over Virginia Tech that advanced LSU to its first national championship game in history.

LSU (33-2) will play the winner of Friday’s second semifinal between defending national champ South Carolina and Iowa on Sunday at 2:30 p.m.

The Lady Tigers trailed Virginia Tech by as many as 12 points in the third quarter before the Hokies led 59-50 entering the final quarter.

But LSU senior guard and native Texan Alexis Morris scored five consecutive points in the first 56 seconds of the fourth quarter, igniting a 22-3 run that pushed the Lady Tigers to the school’s first Final Four win in history after five previous defeats in the semifinals.

Morris finished with a game-high 27 points and first-team All-American sophomore forward Angel Reese recorded her 33rd double-double of the season with 24 points and 12 rebounds.

Morris and Reese scored 10 points each in LSU’s 29-13 fourth-quarter domination of the Hokies, who ended their season at 31-5.