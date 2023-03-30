Add together the Final Four experience of the seven other head coaches in this weekend’s men’s and women’s Final Fours.

All their numbers combined can’t touch what LSU has on its bench Friday night at 6 p.m. when the third-seeded Lady Tigers (32-2) play No. 1 seed Virginia Tech (31-4) in the opening semifinal of the 2023 NCAA women’s Final Four at American Airlines Center in Dallas.

Second-year LSU head coach Kim Mulkey is participating in her 15th Final Four and her 24th Final Four game with three previous Final Fours as a pigtailed Louisiana Tech Lady Techster point guard, seven as a Tech assistant coach and four as Baylor’s head coach.

And that’s not even counting her playing and winning the title for Tech in the AIAW Final Four in 1981, which birthed the first NCAA tournament and Final Four a year later also won by Mulkey and Tech.

She’s been a part of six national championship teams (two as player, one as an assistant and three as a head coach).

Yet Mulkey insisted at Thursday’s press conference her vast Final Four experience doesn’t gives her team an edge.

“I'm the only one in our locker room that has done this (experienced a Final Four), but I'm not going to shoot, dribble, pass, guard any of them,” Mulkey said. “So it's not a matter of what I have done.

“All I'm going to do is tweak a thing here or there throughout the course of the game, but it has nothing at all to do with coaching and how long a coach has been somewhere or how many times a coach has been somewhere.”

Mulkey may think that, but her players don’t.

It’s why senior guard Alexis Morris, who was kicked off Baylor’s team after her freshman season in 2017-18 for repeated off-court transgressions, wanted back in Mulkey’s fold a year ago when she transferred to LSU after a three-year basketball odyssey playing for Rutgers (where she was redshirted her first season) and Texas A&M.

“When you've got a coach like Coach Mulkey who's proven and she's been doing this, you've just got to buy in and commit to the system and the plan,” said Morris, who was named the Most Outstanding Player of the Greenville II Regional after averaging 18 points in wins over Miami and Utah.

After two seasons playing for Maryland, forward Angel Reese transferred to LSU this year because she believed Mulkey’s tough love coaching would be the push she needed.

“A fresh start, that's what I came to LSU for,” said Reese, whose SEC record 32 double-doubles in a season earned her AP and USWBA first-team All-America honors. “Just being able to be within a program where like with Kim Mulkey where she was going to push me every day and keep my humble and to get me to the next level was important for me. I needed Coach Mulkey.”

And it’s not just Morris and Reese who have total trust in Mulkey. It’s an entire team that believes every coaching decision Mulkey makes gets them closer to victory.

For instance, Mulkey thought her team needed simply a more physical defensive presence moving forward after an NCAA first-round tourney win over Hawaii.

So for the last three games, Mulkey sat slender graduate transfer wingman Jasmine Carson who was the team’s top 3-pointer shooter in favor of Ohio State transfer Kateri Poole.

In her first game off the bench, Carson drained three straight second-quarter 3’s to break open a tight game in a second-round win over Michigan. Poole has been fearless in her play, averaging 6 points while hitting 4 of 8 3’s and playing hard-nosed defense.

“Kateri has been a great piece to our puzzle,” Morris said. “She's taken every role that Coach has asked her to be, whether a point guard position, a defensive stopper. Whatever it is, she's been coachable and willing to do whatever the team needs.”

Poole may be the defensive plugger that draws the assignment of stopping Virginia Tech junior guard Georgia Amoore, who's averaging 24 points in NCAA tournament by swishing 20 of 55 3-pointers.

“I just like to shoot the 3-ball, what can I say?” said Amoore, who has scored 20 or more points in six straight games including 24 vs. Ohio State in the regional finals and 29 against Tennessee in the Sweet 16.

The Hokies’ other offensive power source is 6-6 senior center Elizabeth Kitley, the ACC’s Player of the Year in 2022 and 2023 and who’s averaging 18.2 points and 10.7 rebounds. Her mid-range jumper is an added dimension most post-players don’t have.

“They use Kitley in such a way where she's just not a back-to-the-basket big girl,” Mulkey said. “She can face you up. She can put it on the floor.”

LSU is a 1½-point favorite over the Hokies to get its first NCAA Final Four win ever after five straight semi-finals losses in 2004, 2005, 2006, 2007 and 2008. LSU does have a 1977 AIAW Final Four semifinal win before losing in the national championship game.

The Lady Tigers have advanced to this point because of their defense and despite of their offense. LSU has allowed 49.3 points per game in the NCAA tourney, winning despite the fact it’s shooting just 34.4 percent (83 of 241) from the field including 19 percent (11 of 58) from 3-point range.

Reese is averaging 22.3 points and 17.3 rebounds in the tourney. While shooting only 42.8 percent (20 of 70) from the field, she’s compensated by grabbing 7.3 offensive rebounds per game.

The fact the Lady Tigers have a 67-33 domination in offensive rebounds in the tourney plus a 71-45 edge in turnovers forced/committed has resulted in LSU attempting almost 17 more field goals per game.



