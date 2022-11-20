LSU’s 15th ranked Lady Tigers head to Bimini this week to play two games in the Goombay Splash starting on Thanksgiving.

Maybe LSU will find some competition on a foreign island because it sure hasn't found any yet on the U.S. mainland.

The 5-0 Lady Tigers of second-year head coach Kim Mulkey scored at least 100 points for the fifth straight game in 100-45 victory over Northwestern State Sunday afternoon in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.

LSU is one 100-point win shy of the NCAA record of most consecutive games scoring 100 or more points which is held by Louisiana Tech's 1982 national champions whose starting point guard was Mulkey.

True freshman Flau’jae Johnson scored a career-high 27 points and recorded her first collegiate double-double grabbing 10 rebounds. She also led LSU in assists (5) and steals (6).

Transfer forward Angele Reese notched her fifth consecutive double-double with 23 points and 19 rebounds including 10 offensive boards.

“I’m a freshman, but a lot of people are looking for me to do great things and I want to challenge myself to do great things,” Johnson said.

Guard Alexis Morris scored 17 points and freshman forward Sa'Myah Smith came off the bench to score 11 points.

The Lady Tigers play George Mason at 1 p.m. Thursday and then UAB on Friday.

Meanwhile, LSU’s unbeaten men’s team (3-0) opens play Monday at 10 a.m. CT vs. Illinois State (2-2) in the Cayman Islands Classic.

The Tigers play either either Akron or Western Kentucky in Tuesday's second round at either 10 a.m. or 12:30 p.m.

First-year LSU head coach Matt McMahon is sticking with the starting lineup he has used in the first three games, including in Thursday’s 91-62 win over UNO.

LSU is expected to start the same way as the first three games. Juice Hill (12 ppg, 5.apg) and Adam Miller (17 ppg) are the guards while forwards Mwani Wilkinson (5 ppg), Jalen Reed (5.3 ppg) and KJ Williams (11.7 ppg, 7.3 rpg) fill out the front line.

“I would really like to see us build on what took place against New Orleans the other night,” McMahon said. “We were a much more connected team. I loved our energy, our unselfishness and our effort on the defensive end of the floor.”

The Tigers’ Cayman Island games can be heard will on the LSU Sports Radio Network with Chris Blair and John Brady on call on the Guaranty Media affiliate Eagle 98.1 FM in Baton Rouge. All games will be streamed on FloHoops with Scott Warmann and Jess Settles as the announcers.



