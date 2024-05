LSU has announced an agreement that will allow them to play Grambling State at the Brookshire Grocery Arena in Bossier City on December 8th, 2024. The agreement, made in conjunction with Russ Potts Productions Inc. and the Shreveport-Bossier Sports Commission will allow guard Mikaylah Williams to play in her hometown. The reigning SEC Freshman of the Year attended Parkway High School in Bossier City.

Coach Kim Mulkey said, "We could not be more excited to bring LSU to Mikaylah’s hometown of Bossier City in December to play Grambling State. Mikaylah grew up there, and it is always special to be able to bring one of our players back to play in their hometown."

Tickets for the December 8th game will go on sale later this summer.