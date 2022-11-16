Maybe it was a Pete Maravich Assembly Center packed full of screaming school children that gave LSU’s 15h ranked Lady Tigers the shot in the arm needed for an 11 a.m. tipoff.

After being pushed for the first time this young season by the opposition in the first quarter, LSU shifted into overdrive and set a school record by reaching the 100-point mark for the fourth consecutive game in a 101-47 victory over Houston Christian Wednesday on the Lady Tigers’ annual field trip game for local school children.

“I don't know if those kids made us play the way we did defensively with intensity and focus, but I felt a different vibe today,” LSU head coach Kim Mulkey said. “It’s vibe that you look for from your team on the defensive end of the floor, showing me that they're getting better individually and getting better collectively. It was an enjoyable game to coach.”

LSU led HCU just 22-20 at the end of the first quarter. The Lady Tigers’ response was a 24-0 second-quarter run, holding the visitors scoreless until the 27 seconds before halftime.

“It's always great to hit 100 on opponents but we didn’t care about the 100,” LSU forward Jasmine Carson said. “I think we were just really locked in on the defensive end.”

LSU’s entire starting lineup scoring in double figures, led by center Angel Reese with 29 points and 16 rebounds. Carson added 13 points and forward LaDazhia Williams and guards Flau’jae Johnson and Alexis Morris with 12 points each.

The Lady Tigers entered the game ranked second nationally in field goal percentage defense at 21.7 percent. LSU held HCU to 25.4 percent from the field (15 of 29).

LSU returns to action on Sunday at 2 p.m. in the PMAC vs. Northwestern State.