Lane Kiffin took over as head coach at Ole Miss in December of 2019 after the Rebels finished the season with a 4-8 record and went 2-6 in SEC play. Since arriving, Kiffin has brought a new life to the Rebels football team and has them ranked on a pretty consistent basis.

In his three games against LSU, Kiffin has led the Rebels to a 1-2 record, with their only win coming in 2021. Every time these two teams matchup, it's been a shootout. Seven of their past eight games ended with a combined 55 or more points, and this year, it'll likely be no different.

The Rebels played Alabama last Saturday and looked primed to take down Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide after their poor performance against USF, but as always, Nick Saban beat one of his old assistants and made Ole Miss' offense look completely lost on the field.

Coming off the loss to Alabama, Ole Miss is 0-1 in SEC play and now has to face another SEC juggernaut in LSU.

Kiffin spoke in his weekly teleconference about the challenge his team faces this weekend as they try to avoid a 0-2 start in SEC play.