Las Vegas Raiders select Neil Farrell Jr. in fourth round of NFL Draft

Neil Farrell Jr. became LSU's sixth player selected in this year's NFL Draft.

The Las Vegas Raiders selected the 6-foot-4, 340-pound defensive tackle in the fourth round Saturday with the No. 126 pick overall.

Farrell followed cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. (Houston, No. 3) on Thursday, guard Ed Ingram (Minnesota, No. 59), cornerback Cordale Flott (New York Giants, No. 81) and running back Tyrion Davis-Price (San Francisco, No. 93) on Friday and kicker Cade York (Cleveland, No. 124) two picks earlier into this year's class.

The Tigers have now had six or more players chosen in three consecutive drafts for the first time since four straight years from 2008-2011.

Farrell joins tight end Foster Moreau and defensive end Tashawn Bower as former Tigers on the Las Vegas roster.

The Mobile, Ala., native played in 51 games, including 21 starts, during five seasons in purple and gold and finished with 143 tackles, including 22.5 for loss and 7.5 sacks.

Farrell improved his productivity each season from five appearances as a freshman in 2017 to a full-time starter and one of the team's most consistent performers this past fall.

He started all 12 regular season games and recorded 45 tackles, including 9.5 for loss and two sacks, in the middle of the defensive front and blocked an extra-point attempt in the first quarter against Florida in a much-needed win in October.