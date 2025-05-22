(Photo by SCOTT CLAUSE / USATODAY Network / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

The LSU Tigers are the unanimous No. 1 team in the country heading into the SEC Tournament and have all but locked up a top-eight national seed, meaning they should have the rights to host a Super Regional should they make it out of their own Regional in a couple weeks. Even though they're the No. 1 team in the rankings, the Tigers are not predicted to be the top overall seed in the tournament. They don't have the RPI or strength of schedule some of the other top teams have, so many predict they'll fall anywhere between the four and seven seed. Here's the latest Field of 64 projections for LSU Baseball:

D1 Baseball: 7 seed

D1 Baseball, who ranked LSU No. 1 the past two weeks, has the Tigers earning the seven seed in the NCAA Tournament. They've said this isn't necessarily what they think should happen, but what they think will happen when the committee meets to decide the seeding. In this projection, LSU will host Arizona, Miami and Miami (OH) in the Baton Rouge Regional. This would be a very interesting regional, just because of the fact that Jay Johnson left Arizona for LSU a few years ago. The Tigers matchup with Costal Carolina's regional in this projection. The Chanticleers are the 10 seed and will host NC State, Kentucky and USC Upstate with the winner advancing to the second round. I think this is a bit low for the Tigers. Depending on what happens in the SEC Tournament, I'd expect them to be somewhere in the three to six seed range, but we'll have to see what happens this weekend.

Baseball America: 5 seed