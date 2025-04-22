Latest NFL Draft buzz around LSU prospects

(Photo by Scott Clause)

The NFL Draft is just days away now and the latest buzz is flying in. The LSU Tigers currently have anywhere between 7-10 guys who could end up hearing their name called this weekend. While we haven't heard a whole lot about some of them, I wanted to update y'all on the latest buzz we're seeing on some of LSU's prospects.

Advertisement

Will Campbell

Will Campbell is still expected to be one of the first offensive tackles taken in the draft and could end up being selected as high as fourth overall (New England Patriots), but according to Todd McShay, it's viewed to be a bad pick. McShay was told the OT1 (Campbell) this year would be OT4 or OT5 last year. Many around the league think he could go as high as four, but according to McShay, "no one in the league thinks it’s a great idea or that he’s worth that pick” Adam Schefter echoed this statement, saying there isn't an elite OT in this class. Campbell should be selected within the first 10 picks no matter what, but nobody appears to be as high on him or any of the other tackles and we originally thought. Again, I don't think it effects his draft stock too much.

Mason Taylor

Mason Taylor has generate a lot of draft buzz during the pre-draft process. He was viewed as a third round pick when the season ended, but now could go as high as the first round after some great performances at the Senior Bowl, NFL Combine and LSU Pro Day. Taylor has visited with a ton of teams. He's taken visits with the Browns, Saints, Chargers, Seahawks and Dolphins, but has also made his rounds in virtual interviews. The feeling seems to be that he'll be selected early in the second round, but there have been some whispers that he could sneak into the first.

Emery Jones Jr.

There really hasn't been a whole lot of draft buzz surrounding Emery Jones. He was a projected first rounder before the season began, but he didn't play his best ball and has since been mocked in the third, fourth and even fifth rounds. We know Jones has visited with the Browns and Saints, but I'm sure there are other teams who have met with LSU's RT. Personally, just from years of watching the draft and knowing how valuable tackles are, I think Jones ends up going earlier than expected. He's a three-year starter who had really good freshman and sophomore seasons. The talent is there, there's no question about it. Whichever teams drafts him just needs to know how to extract it. I think there's a chance he's taken in the second, but my money would be on him going in the third. It's hard for me to believe there are 32 teams out there that don't think a three-year, SEC starter is worth a day two pick. I'll eat my words if I'm wrong, but that's what I think.

Bradyn Swinson

Much like Jones, we haven't heard a whole lot about Bradyn Swinson leading up to the draft. LSU's best edge rusher is currently projected to be a late day two, early day three pick. We know Swinson has definitely visited with the Falcons - that was reported by Ian Rapoport. There's also speculation that he visited with the Bills because he posted an Instagram story from Buffalo earlier this month. There's no telling who he visited with virtually or at the combine, but I'm sure he's spoken with most teams. I think there's also a good chance Swinson is taken earlier than some mocks say. The most recent seven-round mock I've seen has him going in the sixth to the Chargers, but I'd be pretty surprised if he gets that far. I know there's slight bias because I watched him closer than any other DE in this draft, but I think he's one of the most underrated edge rushers in the class, and while "draft experts" might not see that, I think NFL scouts will. If I had to predict, I'd say he's a mid-to-late-fourth or early-fifth rounder.

Miles Frazier

Miles Frazier is the higher-rated prospect of LSU's two guards and is projected to go anywhere from the fourth to sixth round of the draft. Frazier had a great Senior Bowl where he was named the American squad's top offensive lineman. He has since visited with the 49ers in person and has likely met with at least a few other teams virtually. Early day three feels like a good spot for Frazier. Guards aren't as sought after as tackles and it feels like there isn't a lot more development left for the fifth-year senior. He could end up being a starter at the next level, but a rotational, sixth-man-type of guy feels about right.



Sai'vion Jones

Sai'vion Jones is a polarizing draft prospect in the eyes of the draft experts. Bradyn Swinson's counterpart is generally viewed as a fifth round pick, but I've seen him mocked as high as the third round. He had a good performance at the Senior Bowl and has impressed a lot of teams during the pre-draft process. I don't think he'll be a day two pick, but rounds four or five seem like a strong possibility for Jones.

Zy Alexander