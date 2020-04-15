JaBril Cox, a two-time All-America linebacker at North Dakota State, has signed with LSU and will play his senior season with the Tigers in 2020, head coach Ed Orgeron announced.

The former North Dakota State linebacker entered the NCAA Transfer Portal in early March with intentions of finding a Division I landing spot.

"I have had a great four years at North Dakota State. We have won three national titles, and I wouldn’t change it for the world," the 6-foot-3, 229-pound Cox said March 5 on 104.5 ESPN'S Off the Bench. "But, I think it’s time for a new journey, and to enter the transfer portal was a great decision for me to help elevate my game and compete at the highest level."

Cox, a native of Kansas City, told Tigerdetails he was scheduled to visit Baton Rouge on the weekend of March 14, but that's when all the COVID-19 restrictions started to happen.

LSU only signed 22 recruits after February's National Signing Day, but are allowed to sign a total of 25. Ed Orgeron spoke after NSD about looking to fill the scholarships through the transfer portal. The Tigers now have two remaining 2020 scholarships.

Cox, who was part of three FCS National Championships at North Dakota State, capped his career with the Bison with 258 tackles, 32 tackles for loss and 14 sacks. He added six interceptions and scored two defensive TDs in helping North Dakota State to a 45-1 mark during his three years.

In 2018, Cox finished fourth in the Buck Buchanan Award voting, which is presented to the top defensive player in FCS. Cox had 91 tackles, 9.5 tackles for loss, four sacks and four interceptions – returning two of those for touchdowns – in helping the Bison to a 15-0 mark as a sophomore. North Dakota State won the second of its three straight national titles with a 38-24 win over Eastern Washington to cap the 2018 season.

