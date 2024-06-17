Former LSU Football Head Coach, Les Miles, has filed a lawsuit against the university on Monday morning, claiming their decision to vacate 37 wins he attained from 2012-2015 cost him the chance for College Football Hall of Fame qualification, according to Adam Rittenberg with ESPN.

