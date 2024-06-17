Les Miles filed a lawsuit against LSU Monday morning
Former LSU Football Head Coach, Les Miles, has filed a lawsuit against the university on Monday morning, claiming their decision to vacate 37 wins he attained from 2012-2015 cost him the chance for College Football Hall of Fame qualification, according to Adam Rittenberg with ESPN.
Miles has listed the NCAA and the National Football Foundation, who manages the College Football Hall of Fame, as defendants in the case. He's seeking "appropriate remedy for the blot placed on his good name and reputation."
LSU was forced to vacate 37 of Miles' wins when the NCAA uncovered a Level 1 recruiting violation that occurred while Miles was the head coach at LSU. With the wins vacated, Miles' career record falls to 108-73, a .597 winning percentage, which is below the .600 threshold needed to be in consideration for the CFB Hall of Fame.
