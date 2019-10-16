Another week, and another top-10 victory in hand.

LSU coach Ed Orgeron returns to the airwaves Wednesday for his weekly radio show with plenty to discuss.

The Tigers (6-0, 2-0) sent previously undefeated and then-No. 7 Florida (6-1, 3-1) packing back to Gainesville, Fla., with a 42-28 defeat.

LSU climbed to No. 2 in the AP Poll and No. 3 in the Coaches Poll as a result.

Dates with No. 11 Auburn (5-1, 2-1) on Oct. 26 and No. 1 Alabama (6-0, 3-0) on Nov. 9 loom increasingly larger in the national consciousness.

But next up for the Tigers is a struggling Mississippi State team (3-3, 1-2) in the unfriendly confines of Starkville, Miss.

And as much as some fans and national media may be starting to look ahead, Orgeron and his players remember a disappointment there in 2017 that appears to have their focus squarely on the task at hand.

Don't miss this week's broadcast, as the Tigers' coach recaps the latest victory and looks ahead to the potential challenges the Bulldogs could present.

Listen here, and check back for a few of the highlights.