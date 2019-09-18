LSU will continue to test its depth this week with a slew of missing standouts, particularly on defense.

Ed Orgeron pointed to potential limitations for freshman nose tackle Siaki "Apu" Ika, along with defensive ends Rashard Lawrence and Glen Logan up front and junior safety Todd Harris Jr. on the back end.

And the coach went on to provide a list of players in line for increased action in their stead as the No. 4 Tigers (3-0) head to Vanderbilt (0-2) this weekend.

"This week we had a chance to see Neil Farrell," Orgeron said Wednesday during his weekly radio show. "I think Neil played good last week. He's earned himself a starting position. Justin Thomas, who our fans had not seen. He's probably our most athletic defensive lineman. He's showing more consistency. You're gonna see him play this week. Jo Evans is a young player.

"And then we had a chance to move T.K. McLendon, a tight end, moved him over to the defensive line, and I think he's gonna be an outstanding defensive lineman for us. He just needs to get used to playing that position. So those are guys you're gonna see more. Breiden Fehoko you're gonna see. Tyler Shelvin, obviously. 'Apu' Ika is still nursing a little injury, so I don't know how much he's gonna play. Nelson Jenkins is a guy that you may see play this week. So it's gonna give us a chance to build more depth and see what these guys can do under the fire."

The 6-foot-4, 298-pound Farrell has been among LSU's most consistent players on defense early this season.

And the junior, currently tied for the team lead in sacks and tackles for loss, appears to be early more opportunities with Lawrence and Logan still, Orgeron said, weeks away from returning to the lineup.

"Glen Logan and Rashard Lawrence are a ways away," the coach said. "I'm hoping that I can get Rashard Lawrence after the open date (next week). I don't think I'm gonna have Glen there. Hopefully he can be back around Florida (on Oct. 12) or something like that, but I'm not sure."

McLendon shifts to defense after playing 15 snaps on offense in the first three games, including as 12-yard reception in the opener against Georgia Southern.

Orgeron meanwhile pointed to junior cornerback Kary Vincent Jr. and sophomore Kenan Jones, from Berwick, as the Tigers expected to step up alongside juniors Grant Delpit and JaCoby Stevens with Harris out for the season.

"You're gonna see Kary Vincent back there, who has played free safety before. You'll see Kenan Jones who is the backup free safety, so those guys are gonna play. But obviously we've always got Grant, and we've got JaCoby Stevens. Those two guys are starters, so we can mix and match those guys back there, so we're gonna be fine.

"But I tell you, we're gonna miss Todd. He's a great character young man. He did everything right. He's a leader in this room and and outstanding player for us."