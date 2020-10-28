TigerDetails - Listen Live: Ed Orgeron hosts weekly radio show as LSU heads to Auburn

LSU pulled its record back even Saturday and now heads to Auburn for a pivotal game at the season's midway mark.

The purple-and-gold Tigers (2-2) put together their best performance of the season thus far in a 52-24 defeat of South Carolina (2-3) in freshman quarterback T.J. Finley's debut.

But a road trip to Jordan-Hare Stadium presents its own set of challenges as coach Ed Orgeron and company try to head into next week's by with their first winning record of the abridged 2020 schedule.

Neither set of Tigers is ranked for the ever-interesting SEC West rivalry for the first time since 1999.

But plenty of talent and storylines remain.

Orgeron returns to T.J. Ribs on Acadian Thruway on Wednesday for his weekly 7 p.m. radio show to recap the rout of the Gamecocks, discuss Finley's performance and break down the keys to topping Auburn this week.

As always, fans will have the opportunity to ask questions in person, as well as via the phone or Twitter.

Listen to the show live on your local LSU Sports Radio Network affiliates, or tune in online here.

And check back for notable information the coach shares about the game and the season.