TigerDetails - Listen Live: Ed Orgeron hosts weekly show prior to LSU trip to Mizzou

Ed Orgeron will take an hour break from a weird week Wednesday to chat with fans.

LSU announced this morning that its matchup Saturday previously scheduled for 8 p.m. in Tigers Stadium will instead move to 11 a.m. in Missouri as the Gulf Coast braces for Hurricane Delta.

The Tigers have remained focused on building upon their first victory of the season this past week at Vanderbilt, the coach told reporters following the announcement.

And fans will have their opportunity to ask Orgeron their questions Wednesday evening at 7 p.m. for his weekly radio show.

Host Chris Blair and the coach will broadcast from T.J. Ribs on Acadian Thruway.

Listen to the show live on your local LSU Sports Radio Network affiliates, or tune in online here.

And check back for notable information the coach shares about the game and the season.