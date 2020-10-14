TigerDetails - Listen Live: Ed Orgeron radio show on Florida postponement, defense, more

LSU now has a sudden bye week, but with no shortage of storylines.

The Tigers' previously scheduled trip to Florida was postponed just hours ago because of a COVID-19 outbreak facing the No. 10 Gators (2-1).

And with the defense seemingly reeling this weekend following a 45-41 loss at Missouri (1-2), Ed Orgeron shared earlier Wednesday that quarterback Myles Brennan was missing a third straight day of practice and would be doubtful if this week's game were to be played.

Plenty for fans to ask at 7 p.m., as the coach returns to T.J. Ribs on Acadian Thruway and the air waves for his weekly radio show with Host Chris Blair.

