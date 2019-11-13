LSU fans waited several years for their beloved team to turn the tide back on Alabama.

And now, a few of the Tigers' avid supporters will have the opportunity to ask Ed Orgeron all about Saturday's 46-41 victory in Tuscaloosa, Ala.

The coach returns to the airwaves Wednesday at 7 p.m., broadcasting live from T.J. Ribs on Acadian Thruway in Baton Rouge.

And fans will have the opportunity to ask him in person or via the phone all about LSU's latest marquee victory, new No. 1 ranking in the College Football Playoffs, next date this weekend at Ole Miss or any other topics that come to mind.

Make sure to tune in and listen live, or check back later for a few of the

Top-ranked LSU (9-0, 5-0) is scheduled for a 6 p.m. kickoff Saturday in Oxford, Miss., against the Rebels (4-6, 2-4).